Nok Airlines Public : Change in Chief Accounting

Headline: Change in Chief Accounting Security Symbol: NOK

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

Chief Accountant

Position of Chief Accountant Group Financial Reporting Director Title Miss Name Wilawan Surname Sion Effective Date of Resignation 01-May-2020 Chief Accountant Position of Chief Accountant Chief Accounting (Acting) Title Mr. Name Raj Surname Tanta-Nanta Effective Date of Appointment 05-May-2020 Signature _________________ (Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool) Director / Chief Executive Officer Authorized Person to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.