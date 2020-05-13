Log in
Nok Airlines Public : Change in Chief Accounting

05/13/2020 | 08:20am EDT

Headline:

Change in Chief Accounting

Security Symbol:

NOK

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

Chief Accountant

Position of Chief Accountant

Group Financial Reporting Director

Title

Miss

Name

Wilawan

Surname

Sion

Effective Date of Resignation

01-May-2020

Chief Accountant

Position of Chief Accountant

Chief Accounting (Acting)

Title

Mr.

Name

Raj

Surname

Tanta-Nanta

Effective Date of Appointment

05-May-2020

Signature _________________

(Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool)

Director / Chief Executive Officer

Authorized Person to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 12:19:03 UTC
