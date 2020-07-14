Nok Airlines Public : Disclosure of Invitation Notice to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website

-Translation-

REF: PQ025/2020

14 July 2020

Subject: Disclosure of Invitation Notice to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website

Attention: President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited ("the Company") has announced the schedule and venue of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website to be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 09.00 hrs. Located at the Jupiter Room, 3rd Floor, Miracle Grand Convention Hotel, No. 99 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road, Talat Bangkhen Sub District, Lak Si District, Bangkok, 10210. The complete agenda has already been announced according to the reference letter mentioned above.

To provide shareholders with additional channel of information, the Company has posted the invitation letter the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website together with all attachments on our website at http://www.nokair.com/investor_relations/since July 14, 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

- Wutthiphum Jurangkool -

(Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool)

Chief Executive Officer