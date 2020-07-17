Log in
News Summary

Nok Airlines Public : Disclosure of Invitation Notice to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Revised version) on the Company's Website

07/17/2020

-Translation-

REF: PQ027/2020

17 July 2020

Subject: Disclosure of Invitation Notice to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ( Revised version) on the Company's Website

Attention: President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited ("the Company") has announced the schedule and venue of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website to be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 09.00 hrs. Located at the Jupiter Room, 3rd Floor, Miracle Grand Convention Hotel, No. 99 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road, Talat Bangkhen Sub District, Lak Si District, Bangkok, 10210. The Company has already been provided the invitation letter the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website together with all attachments since July 14, 2020. (Details of which are in the notice to the president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand No. PQ025/2563 dated 14 July 2020.)

The company would like to inform that due to Profiles of the Independent Directors has been changed for the appointment of proxy, the company would like to amend the supporting documents as follows:

  1. Agenda 6 : Proxy Form (Form A, B and C)
  2. Agenda 7 : Profiles of Independent Directors for the appointment of proxy and the definition of an independent director

To provide shareholders with additional channel of information, the Company has posted the invitation letter the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website together with all attachments on our website at http://www.nokair.com/investor_relations/since July 17, 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

- Wutthiphum Jurangkool -

(Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool)

Chief Executive Officer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 14:00:05 UTC
