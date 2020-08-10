Nok Airlines Public : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

-Translation-
REF : BOD033/2020
10 August 2020
Subject : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation
Attention : President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand
According to the Stock Exchange of Thailand of Caution (C) sign on the securities of Nok Airline Public Company Limited ("the Company") on 3 August 2020, due to the filing for rehabilitation of the Company on 30 July 2020 and the Central Bankruptcy Court has issued an order to accept the rehabilitation petition on 30 July 2020
Nok Airlines Public Company Limited would like to inform that the Company convening date of the Public Presentation for investors and related persons, details as follows:
Date
:
18 August 2020
Register
: 13:30 - 14:00 hrs.
Meeting
: 14:00 - 15:00 hrs.
Venue
:
Meeting Room No. 4
Rajanakarn Building, 8th Floor
No.3, South Sathorn Road
Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10210.
Please be informed accordingly. Yours Faithfully,
- Wutthirphum Jurangkool - (Dr. Wutthirphum Jurangkool) Chief Executive Officer
