Nok Airlines Public : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

REF : BOD033/2020

10 August 2020

Subject : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

Attention : President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the Stock Exchange of Thailand of Caution (C) sign on the securities of Nok Airline Public Company Limited ("the Company") on 3 August 2020, due to the filing for rehabilitation of the Company on 30 July 2020 and the Central Bankruptcy Court has issued an order to accept the rehabilitation petition on 30 July 2020

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited would like to inform that the Company convening date of the Public Presentation for investors and related persons, details as follows:

Date : 18 August 2020 Register : 13:30 - 14:00 hrs. Meeting : 14:00 - 15:00 hrs. Venue : Meeting Room No. 4

Rajanakarn Building, 8th Floor

No.3, South Sathorn Road

Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10210.

Please be informed accordingly. Yours Faithfully,

- Wutthirphum Jurangkool - (Dr. Wutthirphum Jurangkool) Chief Executive Officer