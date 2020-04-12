Nok Airlines Public : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of NOK-W1

Headline:
Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of NOK-W1
NOK, SET
NOK, SET
Announcement Details
Sign posted
Subject
Suspend (SP) sign posted due to last exercise
Security Symbol
Warrant of NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
(NOK-W1)
Sign posted:
SP
Reason
Last exercise of warrant
Book closing date
From 08-May-2020 to 29-May-2020
Last exercise date
29-May-2020
Date of post "SP" sign
From 05-May-2020 to 29-May-2020
Notification period for the exercise
From 14-May-2020 to 28-May-2020
Delisting date
30-May-2020
Attachments
Disclaimer
