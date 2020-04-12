Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Nok Airlines    NOK   TH4601010002

NOK AIRLINES

(NOK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 04/09
0.89 THB   +4.71%
04/09NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC : Notification the final exercise and request for suspension of NOK-W1
PU
03/29NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC : Clarification
PU
03/16NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC : Resignation of Director
PU
Nok Airlines Public : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of NOK-W1

04/12/2020 | 09:38pm EDT

Headline:

Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of NOK-W1

Security Symbol:

NOK, SET

Announcement Details

Sign posted

Subject

Suspend (SP) sign posted due to last exercise

Security Symbol

Warrant of NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1

(NOK-W1)

Sign posted

Sign posted:

SP

Reason

Last exercise of warrant

Book closing date

From 08-May-2020 to 29-May-2020

Last exercise date

29-May-2020

Date of post "SP" sign

From 05-May-2020 to 29-May-2020

Notification period for the exercise

From 14-May-2020 to 28-May-2020

Delisting date

30-May-2020

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 01:37:09 UTC
Chart NOK AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Nok Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wutthiphum Jurangkool Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prasert Bunsumpun Chairman
Norahuch Ployyai Chief Operation Officer
Apichart Chirabandhu Independent Director
Visit Tantisunthorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOK AIRLINES1.14%116
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.29%15 549
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.37%12 600
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-31.24%11 923
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.64%9 609
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.96%8 708
