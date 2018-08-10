Nok Airlines PCL : C sign posted on listed companies

Headline: Security Symbol:
C sign posted on listed companies
NEP, NOK, SET
Announcement Details
C sign posted
The listed securities, which have been posted C sign, shall be purchased with Cash Balance account only (each member must ensure that its customers pay the full amount in cash prior to trading.) from the date of C sign posting until elimination of such event.
Disclaimer
