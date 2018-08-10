Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Nok Airlines PCL    NOK   TH4601010002

NOK AIRLINES PCL (NOK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nok Airlines PCL : C sign posted on listed companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 04:20am CEST

Headline: Security Symbol:

C sign posted on listed companies

NEP, NOK, SET

Announcement Details

C sign posted

The listed securities, which have been posted C sign, shall be purchased with Cash Balance account only (each member must ensure that its customers pay the full amount in cash prior to trading.) from the date of C sign posting until elimination of such event.

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 02:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOK AIRLINES PCL
04:20aNOK AIRLINES PCL : C sign posted on listed companies
PU
08/09NOK AIRLINES PCL : Notification Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting o..
PU
07/05NOK AIRLINES PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of NOK-W1 (F53-5)
PU
06/18NOK AIRLINES PCL : Appointment an Executive Officer
PU
05/10NOK AIRLINES PCL : Appointment an Independent Director and Member of The Corpora..
PU
05/02NOK AIRLINES PCL : Resignation as of the Independent Director, Member of the Aud..
PU
05/02NOK AIRLINES PCL : New shares of NOK to be traded on May 3, 2018
PU
04/30NOK AIRLINES PCL : Resignation as of the Independent Director, Member of the Aud..
PU
04/19NOK AIRLINES PCL : Disclose the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareho..
PU
04/11NOK AIRLINES PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of NOK-W1 (F53-5)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015SELL ON THE NEWS : Ruckus drops after HP-Aruba deal announced 
2015WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Greek Bailout Extension Clears German Hurdle 
2015Nokia Ends 2014 With Record 34 Deals In India 
2015In Mobile, Disruption Comes From Above 
2015Tracking David Einhorn's Portfolio - Q4 2014 Update 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 26 746 M
EBIT 2018 620 M
Net income 2018 672 M
Debt 2018 2 825 M
Yield 2018 8,27%
P/E ratio 2018 6,10
P/E ratio 2019 3,01
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 6 020 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,69  THB
Spread / Average Target -0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piya Yodmani Chief Executive Officer
Brian Leslie Jeffery Chief Financial Officer
Patee Sarasin Vice Chairman
Apichart Chirabandhu Independent Director
Niphon Hakimi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOK AIRLINES PCL182
DELTA AIR LINES-1.38%37 816
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC22.83%22 441
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.58%17 920
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.41%17 691
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.83%14 664
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.