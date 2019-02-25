Log in
NOK AIRLINES PCL

(NOK)
Nok Airlines PCL : Clarification on news in media

02/25/2019 | 01:02am EST

- Translation-

No. PQ014/2019

Subject: ClarificationTo:

25 February 2019

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

With reference to the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") requesting the Company ("NOK") toclarify on the news of Asia Aviation Public Company Limited will acquire the Company share from the major shareholder.

The company would like to clarify that we are not aware of any details in this respect.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

-Pravej Ongartsittigul-___________________________

(Mr. Pravej Ongartsittigul) Chief Executive Officer (Acting)

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 06:01:01 UTC
