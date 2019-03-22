Log in
Nok Airlines PCL : Disclosure of Invitation Notice to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website

03/22/2019 | 10:15am EDT

-Translation-

REF: PQ020/2019

22 March 2019

Subject: Disclosure of Invitation Notice to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's

Website

Attention: President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited ("the Company") has announced the schedule and venue of the 2019

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website to be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 14.00 hrs. Located at the Jupiter Room, 3rd Floor, Miracle Grand Convention Hotel, No. 99 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road,

Talat Bangkhen Sub District, Lak Si District, Bangkok, 10210. The complete agenda has already been announced according to the reference letter mentioned above.

To provide shareholders with additional channel of information, the Company has posted the invitation letter the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website together with all attachments on our

website at http://www.nokair.com/investor_relations/ since March 22, 2019 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

-Pravej Ongartsittigul-

Mr. Pravej Ongartsittigul

Chief Executive Officer (Acting)

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 14:14:02 UTC
