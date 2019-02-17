Nok Airlines PCL : New shares of NOK to be traded on February 20, 2019
02/17/2019 | 09:02pm EST
Company name
NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NOK)
Old capital (baht)
2,271,999,796.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
2,271,999,796
Number of additional shares
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
836,515,960
New capital (baht)
3,108,515,756.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
3,108,515,756
Par value (baht per share)
1.00
Allocated to
Right offering
Ratio (Old share : New shares)
2.50 : 1
Subscription price (baht per share)
2.75
Subscription and payment period
From 31-Jan-2019 to 06-Feb-2019
Trading date
20-Feb-2019
New shares of NOK to be traded on February 20, 2019
Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 02:01:08 UTC
