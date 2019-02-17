Log in
Nok Airlines PCL : New shares of NOK to be traded on February 20, 2019

02/17/2019 | 09:02pm EST

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

Additional listed shares

Company name

NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NOK)

Old capital (baht)

2,271,999,796.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

2,271,999,796

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

836,515,960

New capital (baht)

3,108,515,756.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

3,108,515,756

Par value (baht per share)

1.00

Allocated to

Right offering

Ratio (Old share : New shares)

2.50 : 1

Subscription price (baht per share)

2.75

Subscription and payment period

From 31-Jan-2019 to 06-Feb-2019

Trading date

20-Feb-2019

New shares of NOK to be traded on February 20, 2019

NOK, SET

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 02:01:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Pravej Ongartsittigul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prasert Bunsumpun Chairman
Norahuch Ployyai Chief Operation Officer
Apichart Chirabandhu Independent Director
Visit Tantisunthorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOK AIRLINES PCL232
DELTA AIR LINES1.16%35 021
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC5.28%24 061
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP7.41%16 858
AIR CHINA LTD.9.42%16 837
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.62%15 156
