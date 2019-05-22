Nok Airlines PCL : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

-Translation-
REF: PQ 033/2019
22 May 2019
Subject: Notification convening date of the Public Presentation
Attention: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Nok Airlines Public Company Limited would like to inform that the Company convening date of the Public Presentation for investors and related persons to clarify the company's performance, details as follows:
|
Date
|
:
|
29 May 2019
|
Register
|
:
|
01:30 p.m. - 02:00 p.m.
|
Meeting
|
:
|
02:00 p.m. - 03:30 p.m.
|
Venue
|
:
|
Meeting Room No. 5
|
|
|
Rajanakarn Building, 8th Floor
|
|
|
No.3, South Sathorn Road
|
|
|
Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10210.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours Faithfully,
-Pravej Ongartsittigul-
Mr. Pravej Ongartsittigul
Acting Chief Executive Officer
1
Disclaimer
Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 11:37:09 UTC