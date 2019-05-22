Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Nok Airlines PCL    NOK   TH4601010002

NOK AIRLINES PCL

(NOK)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nok Airlines PCL : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 07:38am EDT

-Translation-

REF: PQ 033/2019

22 May 2019

Subject: Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

Attention: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited would like to inform that the Company convening date of the Public Presentation for investors and related persons to clarify the company's performance, details as follows:

Date

:

29 May 2019

Register

:

01:30 p.m. - 02:00 p.m.

Meeting

:

02:00 p.m. - 03:30 p.m.

Venue

:

Meeting Room No. 5

Rajanakarn Building, 8th Floor

No.3, South Sathorn Road

Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10210.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Faithfully,

-Pravej Ongartsittigul-

Mr. Pravej Ongartsittigul

Acting Chief Executive Officer

1

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 11:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOK AIRLINES PCL
07:38aNOK AIRLINES PCL : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation
PU
04/30NOK AIRLINES PCL : Resignation of Director
PU
04/25NOK AIRLINES PCL : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
04/03NOK AIRLINES PCL : Appointment of Director
PU
04/01NOK AIRLINES PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of NOK-W1 (F53-5)
PU
03/22NOK AIRLINES PCL : Disclosure of Invitation Notice to the 2019 Annual General Me..
PU
03/15NOK AIRLINES PCL : Plan and Progress Report in Solving C Caution Nok Airlines Pu..
PU
03/14NOK AIRLINES PCL : Appointment an Executive Officer
PU
03/08NOK AIRLINES PCL : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation
PU
02/28NOK AIRLINES PCL : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Me..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Chart NOK AIRLINES PCL
Duration : Period :
Nok Airlines PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pravej Ongartsittigul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prasert Bunsumpun Chairman
Norahuch Ployyai Chief Operation Officer
Apichart Chirabandhu Independent Director
Visit Tantisunthorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOK AIRLINES PCL206
DELTA AIR LINES INC.9.88%35 534
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-0.91%21 508
AIR CHINA LTD.10.47%16 203
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-2.98%13 026
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-20.19%12 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About