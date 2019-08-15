Nok Airlines PCL : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

-Translation-

REF: PQ 041/2019

14 August 2019

Subject: Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

Attention: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited would like to inform that the Company convening date of the Public Presentation for investors and related persons to clarify the company's performance, details as follows:

Date : 23 August 2019 Register : 01:30 p.m. - 02:00 p.m. Meeting : 02:00 p.m. - 03:30 p.m. Venue : Meeting Room No. 5 Rajanakarn Building, 8th Floor No.3, South Sathorn Road Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10210.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Faithfully,

- Wutthiphum Jurangkool -

Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool

Chief Executive Officer

