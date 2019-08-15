Log in
Nok Airlines PCL : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

08/15/2019 | 09:37am EDT

-Translation-

REF: PQ 041/2019

14 August 2019

Subject: Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

Attention: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited would like to inform that the Company convening date of the Public Presentation for investors and related persons to clarify the company's performance, details as follows:

Date

:

23 August 2019

Register

:

01:30 p.m. - 02:00 p.m.

Meeting

:

02:00 p.m. - 03:30 p.m.

Venue

:

Meeting Room No. 5

Rajanakarn Building, 8th Floor

No.3, South Sathorn Road

Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10210.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Faithfully,

- Wutthiphum Jurangkool -

Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 13:36:02 UTC
