Nok Airlines PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of NOK-W1 (F53-5)

|
Headline:
|
Report on the results of the Exercise of NOK-W1(F53-5)
|
Security Symbol:
|
NOK
|
|
Announcement Details
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Name of Company NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 04-Jul-2019
Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Ratio
|
Exercise
|
|
Number of shares derived
|
Number of remaining
|
|
|
Name of warrant
|
exercised
|
unexercised
|
(Warrant :
|
Price
|
Exercise Date
|
from exercised warrants
|
shares reserved
|
|
warrants (units)
|
warrants (units)
|
shares)
|
(baht/share)
|
|
(shares)
|
(shares)
|
Warrant of NOK AIRLINES
|
0
|
127,749,931
|
1.00 :
|
3.18574
|
From
|
0
|
227,250,086
|
|
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No.
|
|
|
1.5695
|
|
28-Jun-2019 to
|
|
|
|
1(NOK-W1)
|
|
|
|
|
28-Jul-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total excercised shares / converted shares (common
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signature ________________________________
(Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool)
Chief Executive Officer
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
Disclaimer
Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:12:08 UTC