Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Nok Airlines PCL    NOK   TH4601010002

NOK AIRLINES PCL

(NOK)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nok Airlines PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of NOK-W1 (F53-5)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

Headline:

Report on the results of the Exercise of NOK-W1(F53-5)

Security Symbol:

NOK

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 04-Jul-2019

Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows

Number of

Number of

Ratio

Exercise

Number of shares derived

Number of remaining

Name of warrant

exercised

unexercised

(Warrant :

Price

Exercise Date

from exercised warrants

shares reserved

warrants (units)

warrants (units)

shares)

(baht/share)

(shares)

(shares)

Warrant of NOK AIRLINES

0

127,749,931

1.00 :

3.18574

From

0

227,250,086

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No.

1.5695

28-Jun-2019 to

1(NOK-W1)

28-Jul-2019

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common

0

shares)

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool)

Chief Executive Officer

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOK AIRLINES PCL
12:13pNOK AIRLINES PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of NOK-W1 (F53-5)
PU
06/13NOK AIRLINES PCL : Appointment of the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of th..
PU
05/29NOK AIRLINES PCL : Plan and Progress Report in Solving C Caution Nok Airlines Pu..
PU
05/22NOK AIRLINES PCL : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation
PU
04/30NOK AIRLINES PCL : Resignation of Director
PU
04/25NOK AIRLINES PCL : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
04/03NOK AIRLINES PCL : Appointment of Director
PU
04/01NOK AIRLINES PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of NOK-W1 (F53-5)
PU
03/22NOK AIRLINES PCL : Disclosure of Invitation Notice to the 2019 Annual General Me..
PU
03/15NOK AIRLINES PCL : Plan and Progress Report in Solving C Caution Nok Airlines Pu..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 7 460 M
Chart NOK AIRLINES PCL
Duration : Period :
Nok Airlines PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 2,40  THB
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pravej Ongartsittigul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prasert Bunsumpun Chairman
Norahuch Ployyai Chief Operation Officer
Apichart Chirabandhu Independent Director
Visit Tantisunthorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOK AIRLINES PCL244
DELTA AIR LINES INC.18.54%38 722
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC8.29%23 858
AIR CHINA LTD.26.70%18 807
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-0.65%13 564
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY16.57%12 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About