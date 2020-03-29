Nok Airlines Public : Clarification

-Translation-
No. PQ014/2020
30 March 2020
Subject: Clarification
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
With reference to the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") requesting Nok Airlines Public Company Limited ("the Company") to clarify on the temporary cancel flights.
The Company would like to clarify that the information is incorrect. If there is any progress or significant change on this issue, we will notify the public and SET promptly.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
- Wutthiphum Jurangkool -
(Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool)
Chief Executive Officer
Disclaimer
Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 01:17:13 UTC