NOK AIRLINES PCL

(NOK)
Nok Airlines Public : Clarification

03/29/2020 | 09:18pm EDT

-Translation-

No. PQ014/2020

30 March 2020

Subject: Clarification

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

With reference to the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") requesting Nok Airlines Public Company Limited ("the Company") to clarify on the temporary cancel flights.

The Company would like to clarify that the information is incorrect. If there is any progress or significant change on this issue, we will notify the public and SET promptly.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

- Wutthiphum Jurangkool -

(Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool)

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
