Nok Airlines Public : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting, Suspension of Dividend Payment and Determination of the Date of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

No. PQ011/2020 February 27, 2020 Subject: Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting, Suspension of Dividend Payment, Connected Transaction and Determination of the Date of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand As the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2020 of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited (the "Company") was held on February 27, 2020 at 9.30 hrs. at 17th Floor Meeting Room, South Sathorn Road, Yannawa Sub-district, Sathorn District, Bangkok, the Company would like to notify significant resolutions of the meeting as follows: Approved to propose the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders considers and approve the statement of financial position, the statement of comprehensive income and the statement of cash flows for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which have been audited by an auditor and consider by the Audit Committee. Approved to propose the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders considers and approve the suspension of allocation of profit as a legal reserve fund and dividend payment from the

Company's operational results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 because the Company has operated at comprehensive loss in an amount of Baht 1,591,116,512. Approved to propose the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders considers and approve the appointment of directors to replace the directors who would retire by rotation in the 2020 Annual General Meeting. There are four directors who shall retire by rotation as follows: 1. Mr. Prasert Bunsumpun Independent Director and Chairman of the Board 2. ACM. Nopporn Chandawanich Director / Member of the Executive Committee 3. Mr. Apichart Chirabandhu Independent Director / Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee / Member of the Audit Committee

4. Mrs. Chiraporn Chemnasiri Independent Director / Chairman of the Audit Committee / Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has considered and viewed that all of the four aforementioned directors who will retire by rotation are knowledgeable, capable, experienced and skillful which will benefit the Company's operations and have full qualification and do not have any prohibited characteristics under the Public Limited Company Act, B.E. 2535 (1992) (including the amendments thereof), the Securities and Exchange Act, B.E. 2535 (1992) (including the amendments thereof) and other relevant regulations. Moreover, the person who would take a position of Independent Director can freely express her opinion, falls within relevant rules and regulations, and is the person who possesses the qualifications of the Independent Director as prescribed in the definition of the Independent Directors of the Company which prescribes the same requirements to the definition prescribed in the regulation of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The Board of Directors therefore finds it appropriate to propose the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders appoints such four directors who will retire by rotation to resume a position of director of the Company for another term.

4. Approved to propose the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders considers and approve the remuneration of directors and sub-committees of the Company for the year 2020 in amount of not exceeding Baht 6,560,000 as detailed below: 4.1 Meeting allowance and remuneration Position 2019 (Existing) 2020 (Proposed) 1. Remuneration for Directors Monthly remuneration - Chairperson Bht.30,000/person/month Bht.30,000/person/month - Director Bht.20,000/person/month Bht.20,000/person/month Meeting allowance - Chairperson Bht.30,000/person/attendance Bht.30000/person/attendance (If attending more than one (If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 30,000 meeting, only Baht 30,000 shall be received.) shall be received.) - Member Bht.20,000/person/attendance Bht.20,000/person/attendance (If attending more than one (If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 20,000 meeting, only Baht 20,000 shall be received.) shall be received.)

2. Meeting Allowance for Audit Committee Members (In addition to director's remuneration) - Chairperson Bht.30,000/person/attendance Bht.30,000/person/attendance (If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 30,000 shall be received.) - Member Bht.20,000/person/attendance Bht.20,000/person/attendance (If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 20,000 shall be received.) 3. Meeting Allowance for Nomination and Remuneration Committee Members (In addition to director's remuneration) - Chairperson Bht.30,000/person/attendance Bht.30,000/person/attendance (If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 30,000 shall be received.) - Member Bht.20,000/person/attendance Bht.20,000/person/attendance (If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 20,000 shall be received.)

4. Remuneration for Risk Management Committee Members (In addition to director's remuneration) - Chairperson Bht.30,000/person/attendance Bht.30,000/person/attendance (If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 30,000 shall be received.) - Member Bht.20,000/person/ate.ndance Bht.20,000/person/attendance (If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 20,000 shall be received.)

5. Remuneration for Corporate Governance Committee Members (In addition to director's remuneration) - Chairperson Bht.30,000/person/attendance Bht.30,000/person/attendance (If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 30,000 shall be received.) - Member Bht.20,000/person/attendance Bht.20,000/person/attendance (If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 20,000 shall be received.) 6. Remuneration for Executive Committee Members (In addition to director's remuneration) - Chairperson Bht.30,000/person/attendance Bht.30,000/person/attendance (If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 30,000 shall be received.) - Member Bht.20,000/person/attendance Bht.20,000/person/attendance (If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 20,000 shall be received.)

Moreover, it approved to propose to the AGM 2020 to consider and grant the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to allocate such amount of money to each director and subcommittees within the budget approved by the AGM 2020. 4.2 Directors' Bonus for the 2018 performance: Since the Company has loss from the operation of the year 2019, the Company shall suspend the directors' bonus payment from the operation of the year 2019. Approved to propose the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders considers and approves the appointment of Dr. Suphamit Techamontrikul, Certified Public Accountant No. 3356 and/or Ms. Wimolporn Boonyasthian, Certified Public Accountant No. 4067 and/or Dr. Kiatniyom Kuntisook, Certified Public Accountant No. 4800 from Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Jaiyos Audit Co., Ltd. as auditors of the Company for the 2020 fiscal year, whereby any one of the auditors is authorized to audit and give opinions on the financial statements of the Company; and considers and determines the auditor's remuneration for 2020 .

Each of the above auditors is not a shareholder of the Company and does not provide services as an advisor of the Company. It is also found that none of the above auditors has provided the services for the Company for more than five years. The nomination of the auditors and the determination of the auditor's remuneration for 2020 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee. Approved to enter into the connected transaction with the connected person on receiving financial assistance under the credit limit of Baht 3,000 million from Mrs. Hatairatn Jurangkool, who is a major shareholder of the Company, making a connected person of the Company. The entering into such transaction is defined as connected transactions of a listed company under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions 2003 (the " Notifications on Connected Transactions "). The size of this transaction is more than Baht 20 Million, which categorized as a large transaction size, with the details as follows:

Date of the transaction

Within May 2020 after the approval of the shareholders' meeting Related Parties and Relationship with Nok Airlines Public Company Limited Lender : Mrs. Hatairatn Jurangkool Relationship : - Shareholder of the Company, holding 764,048,542 shares (24.579 percent of the Company's total issued shares capital) (as of 21 January 2020) Close relative of the major shareholders. (Mr.Nuttapol Jurangkool and Mr.Thaveechat Jurangkool)

Close relative of the director. (Mr.Wutthiphum Jurangkool) Borrower : Nok Airlines Public Company Limited 6.3 General information of the Connected Transaction Credit line : Baht 3,000 million, separately draw down as needed by issuing one or more promissory notes, which each of the notes has the term of no longer than 180 days Interest rate : no more than average of Minimum Loan Rate (MLR) plus 1.00% per annum (which the average of Minimum Loan Rate is the average of Minimum Loan Rate of Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Thai Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank) The current average of Minimum Loan Rate of Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Thai Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank is 5.925% Tenor : Extend from no longer than 12-month period to be no longer than 48- month period Payment of Interest and Principal: payment on the maturity date of each promissory notes Collateral : The Company does not provide any collateral for the creditor. 6.4 Objective To use for working capital and general operation purpose including related business support

6.5 Total value and valuation criteria of the transaction Loan Interest Start date End date Period Interest (Baht) rate (Day) (Baht) (%) 150,000,000 6 10 Sep 2562 11 Dec 2562 92 2,268,493 400,000,000 6 18 Sep 2562 18 Dec 2562 91 4,637,260 310,000,000 6 25 Sep 2562 25 Dec 2562 91 1,495,890 100,000,000 6 25 Sep 2562 25 Dec 2562 92 1,512,329 100,000,000 6 2 Oct 2562 2 Jan 2563 94 1,545,205 100,000,000 6 4 Oct 2562 6 Jan 2563 94 1,545,205 100,000,000 6 11 Oct 2562 13 Jan 2563 92 1,512,329 100,000,000 6 30 Oct 2562 30 Jan 2563 92 907,397 60,000,000 6 30 Oct 2562 30 Jan 2563 92 3,024,658 200,000,000 6 12 Nov 2562 12 Feb 2563 92 4,536,986 300,000,000 6 13 Nov 2562 13 Feb 2563 92 4,536,986 300,000,000 6 26 Nov 2562 26 Feb 2563 92 2,268,493 150,000,000 6 26 Nov 2562 26 Feb 2563 92 2,268,493 150,000,000 6 29 Nov 2562 28 Feb2563 91 2,243,836 150,000,000 6 11 Dec 2562 11 Mar 2563 91 2,243,836 400,000,000 6 18 Dec 2562 18 Mar 2563 91 5,983,562 310,000,000 6 25 Dec 2562 25 Mar 2563 91 4,637,260 100,000,000 6 25 Dec 2562 25 Mar 2563 91 1,495,890 100,000,000 6 2 Jan 2563 02 Apr 2563 91 1,495,890 200,000,000 6 3 Jan 2563 03 Apr 2563 91 2,991,781

Loan Interest Period Interest rate Start date End date (Baht) (Day) (Baht) (%) 100,000,000 6 6 Jan 2563 07 Apr 2563 92 1,512,329 100,000,000 6 13 Jan 2563 16 Apr 2563 94 1,545,205 100,000,000 6 30 Jan 2563 30 Apr 2563 91 1,495,890 60,000,000 6 30 Jan 2563 30 Apr 2563 91 897,534 200,000,000 6 12 Feb 2563 12 May 2563 90 2,958,904 300,000,000 6 13 Feb 2563 13 May 2563 90 4,438,356 300,000,000 5.75 26 Feb 2563 26 May 2563 90 4,438,356 150,000,000 5.75 26 Feb 2563 26 May 2563 90 2,219,178 Total interest amount 62,051,504 6.5.1 The transaction that the Company made with the connected person and her close relatives during period 6 months. Loan The average of Minimum Loan Period (Day) Interest (Baht) Rate (MLR) plus 1.00% per (Baht) annum (%) 3,000,000,000 6.925 180 102,452,055 3,000,000,000 6.925 180 102,452,055 3,000,000,000 6.925 180 102,452,055 3,000,000,000 6.925 180 102,452,055 3,000,000,000 6.925 180 102,452,055 3,000,000,000 6.925 180 102,452,055 614,712,330

6.5.2 Size of transaction (Current transaction) Size of transaction: Total estimated interest amount per annum (current transaction) is 204,904,110 Baht Total estimated interest amount for 2-year period (current transaction) is 409,808,220 Baht Total estimated interest amount for 3-year period (current transaction) is 614,712,330 Baht 6.5.3 Total size of transaction Size of transaction: Total value of the transactions are 676,763,834 Baht. Characteristics and scope of interests of connected persons when agreeing to enter into such connected transaction.

The transaction is considered the connected transaction regarding the receipt of financial assistance pursuant to the Notifications on Connected Transactions. In consideration of the size of the transaction under the Notifications on Connected Transactions, the size of transaction is larger than Baht 20 million. This transaction, therefore, is required an approval from the Board of Director and disclose the information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, and then require approval from shareholders with no less than three-fourths of the total votes of shareholders attending the meeting and having voting rights, excluding interested shareholders' equity. In addition, the company is obliged to appoint an

Independent Financial Advisor to give opinions regarding the transaction and prepare a report. Names of connected persons and nature of relationship of the connected persons

Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool is a member of the Board of Director, who has conflict of interest on this transaction, did not attend and vote on this agenda. Condition which may affect the rights of shareholders None

Opinions of the Board of Director concerning the connected transaction

The Board of Directors approved the borrowing transaction from Mrs. Hatairatn Jurangkool for working capital and general operation purpose including related business support. The interest rate is adjacent to Financial Institution's interest rate and flexible to manage the company's liquidity and match with the cash flow projection plan. Opinion of the Audit Committee and/or the Board of Directors having differing opinions from the Board of Director

The Audit Committed has the opinion in correspondence with the opinion of the Board of Directors, and none of the Directors had the different opinion or abstention. 7. Approved the determination of the date, time, venue and agenda items for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the date on which the recorded shareholders are entitled to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Record Date), as follows: Determined the date of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 29, 2020 at 9.00 hrs. at Jupiter room, Miracle Grand Convention Hotel, No. 99 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road, Talat Bang Khen Sub-district, Lak Si District, Bangkok 10210; and authorized the Chief Executive Officer to consider and amend the agenda items, date, time and venue of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as deemed appropriate, taking into account benefits and impacts on the Company; Determined the date on which the recorded shareholders are entitled to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Record Date) on March 13, 2020, and authorized the Chief Executive Officer to be empowered to consider and amend the record date as deemed appropriate, taking into account benefits and impacts on the Company; Determined the agenda items of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, as follows:

Agenda 1 Matters to be informed by the Chairman for acknowledgement Agenda 2 To acknowledge the 2019 operational results of the Company

Agenda 3 To consider and approve the statement of financial position and the statement of comprehensive income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Agenda 4 To consider and approve the suspension of the allocation of profit as a legal reserve fund and the suspension of dividend payment from the Company's operational results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Agenda 5 To consider and approve the appointment of directors to replace the directors who will retire by rotation Agenda 6 To consider and approve the remuneration of directors and sub-committees of the Company for the year 2020 Agenda 7 To consider and approve the appointment of an auditor and the determination of auditor's remuneration for the year 2020 Agenda 8 To consider and approve the entering into a connected transaction with a connected person in relation to a receipt of financial assistance Agenda 9 To consider other matters (if any) Please be informed accordingly. Sincerely yours, -Wutthiphum Jurangkool- (Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool) Chief Executive Officer