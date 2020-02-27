Nok Airlines Public : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting, Suspension of Dividend Payment and Determination of the Date of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Log in
02/27/2020 | 08:16pm EST

No. PQ011/2020

February 27, 2020

Subject: Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting, Suspension of Dividend Payment, Connected Transaction and Determination of the Date of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

As the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2020 of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited (the "Company") was held on February 27, 2020 at 9.30 hrs. at 17th Floor Meeting Room, South Sathorn Road, Yannawa Sub-district, Sathorn District, Bangkok, the Company would like to notify significant resolutions of the meeting as follows:

  1. Approved to propose the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders considers and approve the statement of financial position, the statement of comprehensive income and the statement of cash flows for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which have been audited by an auditor and consider by the Audit Committee.
  2. Approved to propose the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders considers and approve the suspension of allocation of profit as a legal reserve fund and dividend payment from the
    Company's operational results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 because the Company has operated at comprehensive loss in an amount of Baht 1,591,116,512.
  3. Approved to propose the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders considers and approve the appointment of directors to replace the directors who would retire by rotation in the 2020 Annual

General Meeting. There are four directors who shall retire by rotation as follows:

1.

Mr. Prasert Bunsumpun

Independent Director and Chairman of the Board

2.

ACM. Nopporn Chandawanich

Director / Member of the Executive Committee

3.

Mr. Apichart Chirabandhu

Independent Director / Chairman of the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee / Member of the Audit Committee

4. Mrs. Chiraporn Chemnasiri

Independent Director / Chairman of the Audit Committee / Member

of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has considered and viewed that all of the four aforementioned directors who will retire by rotation are knowledgeable, capable, experienced and skillful which will benefit the Company's operations and have full qualification and do not have any prohibited characteristics under the Public Limited Company Act, B.E. 2535 (1992) (including the amendments thereof), the Securities and Exchange Act, B.E. 2535 (1992) (including the amendments thereof) and other relevant regulations. Moreover, the person who would take a position of Independent Director can freely express her opinion, falls within relevant rules and regulations, and is the person who possesses the qualifications of the Independent Director as prescribed in the definition of the Independent Directors of the Company which prescribes the same requirements to the definition prescribed in the regulation of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The Board of Directors therefore finds it appropriate to propose the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders appoints such four directors who will retire by rotation to resume a position of director of the Company for another term.

4. Approved to propose the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders considers and approve the remuneration of directors and sub-committees of the Company for the year 2020 in amount of not exceeding Baht 6,560,000 as detailed below:

4.1 Meeting allowance and remuneration

Position

2019 (Existing)

2020 (Proposed)

1. Remuneration for Directors

Monthly remuneration

- Chairperson

Bht.30,000/person/month

Bht.30,000/person/month

- Director

Bht.20,000/person/month

Bht.20,000/person/month

Meeting allowance

- Chairperson

Bht.30,000/person/attendance

Bht.30000/person/attendance

(If attending more than one

(If attending more than one

meeting, only Baht 30,000

meeting, only Baht 30,000

shall be received.)

shall be received.)

- Member

Bht.20,000/person/attendance

Bht.20,000/person/attendance

(If attending more than one

(If attending more than one

meeting, only Baht 20,000

meeting, only Baht 20,000

shall be received.)

shall be received.)

2. Meeting Allowance for Audit Committee Members (In addition to director's remuneration)

- Chairperson

Bht.30,000/person/attendance Bht.30,000/person/attendance

(If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 30,000 shall be received.)

- Member

Bht.20,000/person/attendance Bht.20,000/person/attendance

(If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 20,000 shall be received.)

3. Meeting Allowance for Nomination and Remuneration Committee Members

(In addition to director's remuneration)

- Chairperson

Bht.30,000/person/attendance Bht.30,000/person/attendance

(If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 30,000 shall be received.)

- Member

Bht.20,000/person/attendance Bht.20,000/person/attendance

(If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 20,000 shall be received.)

4. Remuneration for Risk Management Committee Members (In addition to director's remuneration)

- Chairperson

Bht.30,000/person/attendance Bht.30,000/person/attendance

(If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 30,000 shall be received.)

- Member

Bht.20,000/person/ate.ndance Bht.20,000/person/attendance

(If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 20,000 shall be received.)

5. Remuneration for Corporate Governance Committee Members (In addition to director's remuneration)

- Chairperson

Bht.30,000/person/attendance Bht.30,000/person/attendance

(If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 30,000 shall be received.)

- Member

Bht.20,000/person/attendance Bht.20,000/person/attendance

(If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 20,000 shall be received.)

6. Remuneration for Executive Committee Members (In addition to director's remuneration)

- Chairperson

Bht.30,000/person/attendance Bht.30,000/person/attendance

(If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 30,000 shall be received.)

- Member

Bht.20,000/person/attendance Bht.20,000/person/attendance

(If attending more than one meeting, only Baht 20,000 shall be received.)

Moreover, it approved to propose to the AGM 2020 to consider and grant the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to allocate such amount of money to each director and subcommittees within the budget approved by the AGM 2020.

  1. 4.2 Directors' Bonus for the 2018 performance:

    Since the Company has loss from the operation of the year 2019, the Company shall suspend the directors' bonus payment from the operation of the year 2019.

  2. Approved to propose the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders considers and approves the appointment of Dr. Suphamit Techamontrikul, Certified Public Accountant No. 3356 and/or Ms. Wimolporn Boonyasthian, Certified Public Accountant No. 4067 and/or Dr. Kiatniyom Kuntisook, Certified Public Accountant No. 4800 from Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Jaiyos Audit Co., Ltd. as auditors of the Company for the 2020 fiscal year, whereby any one of the auditors is authorized to audit and give opinions on the financial statements of the Company; and considers and determines the auditor's remuneration for 2020 .
    Each of the above auditors is not a shareholder of the Company and does not provide services as an advisor of the Company. It is also found that none of the above auditors has provided the services for the Company for more than five years. The nomination of the auditors and the determination of the auditor's remuneration for 2020 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee.
  3. Approved to enter into the connected transaction with the connected person on receiving financial assistance under the credit limit of Baht 3,000 million from Mrs. Hatairatn Jurangkool, who is a major shareholder of the Company, making a connected person of the Company. The entering into such transaction is defined as connected transactions of a listed company under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions 2003 (the "Notifications on Connected Transactions"). The size of this transaction is more than Baht 20 Million, which categorized as a large transaction size, with the details as follows:
  1. Date of the transaction
    Within May 2020 after the approval of the shareholders' meeting
  2. Related Parties and Relationship with Nok Airlines Public Company Limited

Lender

:

Mrs. Hatairatn Jurangkool

Relationship

:

-

Shareholder

of

the

Company,

holding

764,048,542

shares (24.579 percent of the Company's total issued shares

capital) (as of 21 January 2020)

  • Close relative of the major shareholders. (Mr.Nuttapol Jurangkool and Mr.Thaveechat Jurangkool)
  • Close relative of the director. (Mr.Wutthiphum Jurangkool)

Borrower

: Nok Airlines Public Company Limited

6.3 General information of the Connected Transaction

Credit line

:

Baht 3,000 million, separately draw down as needed by issuing one or

more promissory notes, which each of the notes has the term of no

longer than 180 days

Interest rate

:

no more than average of Minimum Loan Rate (MLR) plus 1.00% per

annum (which the average of Minimum Loan Rate is the average of

Minimum Loan Rate of Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Thai Bank, and Siam

Commercial Bank)

The current average of Minimum Loan Rate of Bangkok Bank,

Kasikorn Thai Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank is 5.925%

Tenor

:

Extend from no longer than 12-month period to be no longer than 48-

month period

Payment of Interest

and Principal:

payment on the maturity date of each promissory notes

Collateral

:

The Company does not provide any collateral for the creditor.

6.4

Objective

To use for working capital and general operation purpose including related business

support

6.5 Total value and valuation criteria of the transaction

Loan

Interest

Start date

End date

Period

Interest

(Baht)

rate

(Day)

(Baht)

(%)

150,000,000

6

10 Sep 2562

11 Dec 2562

92

2,268,493

400,000,000

6

18 Sep 2562

18 Dec 2562

91

4,637,260

310,000,000

6

25 Sep 2562

25 Dec 2562

91

1,495,890

100,000,000

6

25 Sep 2562

25 Dec 2562

92

1,512,329

100,000,000

6

2 Oct 2562

2 Jan 2563

94

1,545,205

100,000,000

6

4 Oct 2562

6 Jan 2563

94

1,545,205

100,000,000

6

11 Oct 2562

13 Jan 2563

92

1,512,329

100,000,000

6

30 Oct 2562

30 Jan 2563

92

907,397

60,000,000

6

30 Oct 2562

30 Jan 2563

92

3,024,658

200,000,000

6

12 Nov 2562

12 Feb 2563

92

4,536,986

300,000,000

6

13 Nov 2562

13 Feb 2563

92

4,536,986

300,000,000

6

26 Nov 2562

26 Feb 2563

92

2,268,493

150,000,000

6

26 Nov 2562

26 Feb 2563

92

2,268,493

150,000,000

6

29 Nov 2562

28 Feb2563

91

2,243,836

150,000,000

6

11 Dec 2562

11 Mar 2563

91

2,243,836

400,000,000

6

18 Dec 2562

18 Mar 2563

91

5,983,562

310,000,000

6

25 Dec 2562

25 Mar 2563

91

4,637,260

100,000,000

6

25 Dec 2562

25 Mar 2563

91

1,495,890

100,000,000

6

2 Jan 2563

02 Apr 2563

91

1,495,890

200,000,000

6

3 Jan 2563

03 Apr 2563

91

2,991,781

Loan

Interest

Period

Interest

rate

Start date

End date

(Baht)

(Day)

(Baht)

(%)

100,000,000

6

6 Jan 2563

07 Apr 2563

92

1,512,329

100,000,000

6

13 Jan 2563

16 Apr 2563

94

1,545,205

100,000,000

6

30 Jan 2563

30 Apr 2563

91

1,495,890

60,000,000

6

30 Jan 2563

30 Apr 2563

91

897,534

200,000,000

6

12 Feb 2563

12 May 2563

90

2,958,904

300,000,000

6

13 Feb 2563

13 May 2563

90

4,438,356

300,000,000

5.75

26 Feb 2563

26 May 2563

90

4,438,356

150,000,000

5.75

26 Feb 2563

26 May 2563

90

2,219,178

Total interest amount

62,051,504

6.5.1

The transaction that the Company made with the connected person and her

close relatives during period 6 months.

Loan

The average of Minimum Loan

Period (Day)

Interest

(Baht)

Rate (MLR) plus 1.00% per

(Baht)

annum

(%)

3,000,000,000

6.925

180

102,452,055

3,000,000,000

6.925

180

102,452,055

3,000,000,000

6.925

180

102,452,055

3,000,000,000

6.925

180

102,452,055

3,000,000,000

6.925

180

102,452,055

3,000,000,000

6.925

180

102,452,055

614,712,330

6.5.2

Size of transaction (Current transaction)

Size of transaction:

Total estimated interest amount per annum (current transaction) is

204,904,110 Baht

Total estimated interest amount for 2-year period (current transaction) is

409,808,220 Baht

Total estimated interest amount for 3-year period (current transaction) is

614,712,330 Baht

6.5.3

Total size of transaction

Size of transaction:

Total value of the transactions are 676,763,834 Baht.

  1. Characteristics and scope of interests of connected persons when agreeing to enter into such connected transaction.
    The transaction is considered the connected transaction regarding the receipt of financial assistance pursuant to the Notifications on Connected Transactions. In consideration of the size of the transaction under the Notifications on Connected Transactions, the size of transaction is larger than Baht 20 million. This transaction, therefore, is required an approval from the Board of Director and disclose the information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, and then require approval from shareholders with no less than three-fourths of the total votes of shareholders attending the meeting and having voting rights, excluding interested shareholders' equity. In addition, the company is obliged to appoint an
    Independent Financial Advisor to give opinions regarding the transaction and prepare a report.
  2. Names of connected persons and nature of relationship of the connected persons
    Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool is a member of the Board of Director, who has conflict of interest on this transaction, did not attend and vote on this agenda.
  3. Condition which may affect the rights of shareholders None
  1. Opinions of the Board of Director concerning the connected transaction
    The Board of Directors approved the borrowing transaction from Mrs. Hatairatn Jurangkool for working capital and general operation purpose including related business support. The interest rate is adjacent to Financial Institution's interest rate and flexible to manage the company's liquidity and match with the cash flow projection plan.
  2. Opinion of the Audit Committee and/or the Board of Directors having differing opinions from the Board of Director
    The Audit Committed has the opinion in correspondence with the opinion of the Board of Directors, and none of the Directors had the different opinion or abstention.

7. Approved the determination of the date, time, venue and agenda items for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the date on which the recorded shareholders are entitled to attend the

2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Record Date), as follows:

  1. Determined the date of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 29, 2020 at 9.00 hrs. at Jupiter room, Miracle Grand Convention Hotel, No. 99 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road, Talat Bang Khen Sub-district, Lak Si District, Bangkok 10210; and authorized the Chief Executive Officer to consider and amend the agenda items, date, time and venue of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as deemed appropriate, taking into account benefits and impacts on the Company;
  2. Determined the date on which the recorded shareholders are entitled to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Record Date) on March 13, 2020, and authorized the Chief Executive Officer to be empowered to consider and amend the record date as deemed appropriate, taking into account benefits and impacts on the Company;
  3. Determined the agenda items of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, as follows:
    Agenda 1 Matters to be informed by the Chairman for acknowledgement Agenda 2 To acknowledge the 2019 operational results of the Company
    Agenda 3 To consider and approve the statement of financial position and the statement of comprehensive income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Agenda 4 To consider and approve the suspension of the allocation of profit as a legal reserve fund and the suspension of dividend payment from the Company's operational results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Agenda 5 To consider and approve the appointment of directors to replace the directors who will retire by rotation

Agenda 6 To consider and approve the remuneration of directors and sub-committees of the Company for the year 2020

Agenda 7 To consider and approve the appointment of an auditor and the determination of auditor's remuneration for the year 2020

Agenda 8 To consider and approve the entering into a connected transaction with a connected person in relation to a receipt of financial assistance

Agenda 9 To consider other matters (if any)

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

-Wutthiphum Jurangkool-

(Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool)

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 01:15:09 UTC
