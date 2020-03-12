Nok Airlines Public : Notify the Schedule for the Exercise of Rights to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited under the Warrants NOK-W1 (The Eleventh Exercise)

Ref.No. 005/2020
12 March 2020
Subject: Notify the Schedule for the Exercise of Rights to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited under the Warrants NOK-W1 (The Eleventh Exercise)
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Nok Airlines Public Company Limited (the "Company") has issued the warrants representing the rights to purchase the ordinary shares No.1 of the Company (NOK-W1) (the "Warrants" or "Warrants NOK-W1") in the number of 156,250,000 units on 31 May 2017. The Warrants NOK-W1 are due for exercise on the last Business Day of March, June, September and December after the issuance date (the "Exercise Date"). In this respect, the first Exercise Date will be the last Business Day of September 2017, falling on 30 September 2017 (in the event that any Exercise Date is not a Business day, such Exercise Date shall be postponed to the next Business day), and the last Exercise Date will be the date of the third anniversary from the issuance date, falling on 29 May 2020. The Company has allocated 156,250,000 newly issued ordinary shares at the par value of Baht 1.00 per share to accommodate the exercise of the Warrants NOK-W1. Details are as stipulated in the Terms and Conditions Governing the Rights and Obligations of the Issuer and Holders of the Warrant to Purchase the Ordinary Shares No.1 of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited (NOK-W1) dated 31 May 2017 ("Terms and Conditions").
Later, the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Company No.1/2017, held on 20 September 2017, had approved the allocation of newly issued ordinary shares of the Company in the amount not exceeding 1,135,999,882 shares at a par value of Baht 1 per share to the existing shareholders (Rights Offering), at the offering price of Baht 1.50 per share. The offering price was lower than 90 percent of the market price of the Company's ordinary share, calculated by total trading value of the Company's share divided by total number of the Company's shares traded on SET during 15 business days prior to the first date that the purchaser will not obtain the right to subscribe for the newly issued ordinary shares. (The first day the SET posts an XR sign) Therefore, the issuance and allocation of newly issued ordinary shares fell within the criteria under clause 6.2 of the Terms and Conditions which states that the Company is required to make the right adjustment.
The new Exercise Ratio and the Exercise Price, as described above and stated below, will be effective from the first day that the purchaser of company's shares will not obtain the right to purchase the newly issued ordinary share (The first day that SET posts an XR Sign), which was 26 September 2017 onwards.
However, the Board of Directors' meeting of the Company No. 12/2018 dated 21 December, 2018 and the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Company No.1/2019, held on 22 January 2019 had passed a resolution to increase the registered capital by issuing new ordinary shares for the amount of 908,799,918 shares at a par value of Baht 1 per share, a total of 908,799,918 Baht, and to allot newly issued ordinary shares for such amount in proportion to their shareholding (Rights Offering) at the subscription ratio of 2.5 existing shares being entitled to 1 new ordinary share, at an offering price of Baht 2.75 per share. Such offering price was not lower than90 percent of the weighted average market price of the ordinary shares of the last 15 consecutive business days prior to the first date that the purchaser will not obtain the right to subscribe for the newly issued ordinary shares. (The first day the SET posts an XR sign.) Such issuance and allocation of newly issued ordinary shares did not fallwithin the criteria of the Terms and Conditions which states that the Company is required to make the right adjustment. There will be no further adjustment of the Exercise Ratio and the Exercise Priceof the warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of the Company.
Recently, the Board of Directors' meeting of the Company No. 12/2019 dated 12 December, 2019 and the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Company No.1/2020, held on 14 January 2020 had passed a resolution to increase the registered capital by issuing new ordinary shares for the amount of 888,147,358 shares at a par value of Baht 1 per share, a total of 888,147,358 Baht, and to allot newly issued ordinary shares for such amount in proportion to their shareholding (Rights Offering) at the subscription ratio of 3.5 existing shares being entitled to 1 new ordinary share, at an offering price of Baht 2.50 per share. Such offering price was not lower than90 percent of the weighted average market price of the ordinary shares of the last 15 consecutive
Business days prior to the first date that the purchaser will not obtain the right to subscribe for the newly issued ordinary shares. (The first day the SET posts an XR sign.) Such issuance and allocation of newly issued ordinary shares did not fallwithin the criteria of the Terms and Conditions which states that the Company is required to make the right adjustment as well. There will be no further adjustment of the Exercise Ratio and the Exercise Priceof the warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of the Company.
The Company would like to inform the details regarding the exercise of rights under the Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of the Company under the Warrants NOK-W1 as below:
|
1.
|
The Eleventh Exercise Date
|
: 31 March 2020
|
2.
|
Period for the Notification of
|
: During 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on 20, 23-27 and 30 March
|
Intention to Exercise the Warrants
|
2020
|
3.
|
Exercise Ratio
|
: 1 unit of Warrants to 1.56950 ordinary share
|
4.
|
Exercise Price
|
: Baht 3.18574 per share
|
5.
|
Agent Receiving Exercise Intention
|
: Aira Securities Public Company Limited
|
6.
|
Place to Exercise the Warrants
|
: Aira Securities Public Company Limited
Operation Department, 17th Floor, Chamchuri Square Building
319 Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330
Contact Person: Miss Sirorat Charoenplian
Tel: 0-2080-2682
Fax: 0-2160-5394
7. Documents for notification to exercise the Warrants
-
The form of notice to exercise the Warrants NOK-W1 ("Form of Notice to Exercise the Warrants") that is correct and completed and duly signed by the Warrant Holder;
-
The Warrant Certificate or the Warrant Substitute in the number specified in the Form of Notice to Exercise the Warrants;
-
Evidence of payment.
-
Supplemental documents required for the exercise of the Warrants;
|
1) Thai Individual Person
|
: Certified copy of valid identification card or the government official card
|
|
or the state enterprise employee card (In case of change of name/
|
|
surname which cause the name/surname to be different from the
|
|
name/surname appearing on the Warrants, the additional certified copy
|
|
of any document issued by the governmental authority e.g. certificate of
|
|
name/surname change, etc.) must be disclosed. (In case of a minor,
|
|
certified copies of identification card of the parents and household
|
|
registration having the name of the minor must be attached.)
|
2) Foreign Individual Person
|
: Certified copy of foreign certificate (alien identification card) or certified
|
|
copy of valid passport.
|
3) Thai Juristic Person
|
: Copy of corporate affidavit issued by the Ministry of Commerce not more
|
|
than 6 months prior to the Exercise Date, duly certified by authorized
|
|
director(s) as stated in the corporate affidavit and certified copies of
|
|
supporting evidences of such authorized director(s) as in 1) or 2).
|
4) Foreign Juristic Person
|
: A certified true copy of the certificate of incorporation and/or affidavit of
|
|
such legal entity, duly signed by the authorized director(s) and the
|
|
document which were certified true copy by the authorized director(s) as
|
|
specified in 1) or 2) and also require a notarization by Notary Public in
|
|
the country in which such document is issued and not more than 6
|
|
months prior to each Exercise Date.
8. Places to obtain the Form of Notice to Exercise the Warrants:
-
Aira Securities Public Company Limited
-
Download from the Company's website www.nokair.com
9. Payment Method
-
Make the payment by cheque, cashier's cheque or draft which must be able to be collected by the Clearing House located in the same area within 26 March 2020. Cheque, cashier's cheque or draft must be dated during 20 to 25 March 2020 onlyand shall be crossed and made payable only to "Nok Airlines Public Company Limited for share subscription" and specify name-surname and telephone number behind together with the documents stated in item 7.1 - 7.4 within 4.00 p.m. on 30 March 2020 to the Agent Receiving Exercise Intention.
-
Make the payment by money transfer payable to "Nok Airlines Public Company Limited for share subscription" during 20 to 30 March 2020 onlyand enclose the evidence of such transfer as well as specify name-surname and telephone number together with the documents stated in item 7.1 - 7.4 within 4.00 p.m. on 30 March 2020 to the Agent Receiving Exercise Intention.
The details of account for share subscription are as follows:
|
Bank name:
|
Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
|
Account name:
|
Nok Airlines Public Company Limited for share subscription
|
Account number: 101-239172-8
|
Type of account: Saving Account
|
Branch:
|
Sathorn Road
In this respect, the exercise of rights to purchase the ordinary shares shall be considered completed only when the Agent Receiving Exercise Intention has successfully collected the payment of such exercise price. If the Agent Receiving Exercise Intention could not collect such payment in whatsoever case that is not due to the fault of the Agent Receiving Exercise Intention, the Company will consider that such warrant holder intends to cancel his/her respective intention to exercise the rights to purchase the ordinary shares. In such case, the Company will return the Warrants or the warrant substitute together with the cheque, cashier's cheque or draft which could not be collected, to such warrant holder within 14 days from the respective exercise date. Nevertheless, the warrant holders will be able to notify their intention to exercise the rights to purchase the ordinary shares on the subsequent exercise date, except in the case of the last exercise date in which the Company shall consider that such Warrant(s) is nullified without being exercised. In such case, the Company and the Agent Receiving Exercise Intention shall not be responsible for the interest and/or any damages in whatsoever cases.
Yours faithfully,
- Signed-
(Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool / Mr.Chavalit Uttasart)
