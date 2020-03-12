Nok Airlines Public : Notify the Schedule for the Exercise of Rights to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited under the Warrants NOK-W1 (The Eleventh Exercise)

Ref.No. 005/2020

12 March 2020

Subject: Notify the Schedule for the Exercise of Rights to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited under the Warrants NOK-W1 (The Eleventh Exercise)

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited (the "Company") has issued the warrants representing the rights to purchase the ordinary shares No.1 of the Company (NOK-W1) (the "Warrants" or "Warrants NOK-W1") in the number of 156,250,000 units on 31 May 2017. The Warrants NOK-W1 are due for exercise on the last Business Day of March, June, September and December after the issuance date (the "Exercise Date"). In this respect, the first Exercise Date will be the last Business Day of September 2017, falling on 30 September 2017 (in the event that any Exercise Date is not a Business day, such Exercise Date shall be postponed to the next Business day), and the last Exercise Date will be the date of the third anniversary from the issuance date, falling on 29 May 2020. The Company has allocated 156,250,000 newly issued ordinary shares at the par value of Baht 1.00 per share to accommodate the exercise of the Warrants NOK-W1. Details are as stipulated in the Terms and Conditions Governing the Rights and Obligations of the Issuer and Holders of the Warrant to Purchase the Ordinary Shares No.1 of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited (NOK-W1) dated 31 May 2017 ("Terms and Conditions").

Later, the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Company No.1/2017, held on 20 September 2017, had approved the allocation of newly issued ordinary shares of the Company in the amount not exceeding 1,135,999,882 shares at a par value of Baht 1 per share to the existing shareholders (Rights Offering), at the offering price of Baht 1.50 per share. The offering price was lower than 90 percent of the market price of the Company's ordinary share, calculated by total trading value of the Company's share divided by total number of the Company's shares traded on SET during 15 business days prior to the first date that the purchaser will not obtain the right to subscribe for the newly issued ordinary shares. (The first day the SET posts an XR sign) Therefore, the issuance and allocation of newly issued ordinary shares fell within the criteria under clause 6.2 of the Terms and Conditions which states that the Company is required to make the right adjustment.

The new Exercise Ratio and the Exercise Price, as described above and stated below, will be effective from the first day that the purchaser of company's shares will not obtain the right to purchase the newly issued ordinary share (The first day that SET posts an XR Sign), which was 26 September 2017 onwards.

However, the Board of Directors' meeting of the Company No. 12/2018 dated 21 December, 2018 and the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Company No.1/2019, held on 22 January 2019 had passed a resolution to increase the registered capital by issuing new ordinary shares for the amount of 908,799,918 shares at a par value of Baht 1 per share, a total of 908,799,918 Baht, and to allot newly issued ordinary shares for such amount in proportion to their shareholding (Rights Offering) at the subscription ratio of 2.5 existing shares being entitled to 1 new ordinary share, at an offering price of Baht 2.75 per share. Such offering price was not lower than90 percent of the weighted average market price of the ordinary shares of the last 15 consecutive business days prior to the first date that the purchaser will not obtain the right to subscribe for the newly issued ordinary shares. (The first day the SET posts an XR sign.) Such issuance and allocation of newly issued ordinary shares did not fallwithin the criteria of the Terms and Conditions which states that the Company is required to make the right adjustment. There will be no further adjustment of the Exercise Ratio and the Exercise Priceof the warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of the Company.

Recently, the Board of Directors' meeting of the Company No. 12/2019 dated 12 December, 2019 and the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Company No.1/2020, held on 14 January 2020 had passed a resolution to increase the registered capital by issuing new ordinary shares for the amount of 888,147,358 shares at a par value of Baht 1 per share, a total of 888,147,358 Baht, and to allot newly issued ordinary shares for such amount in proportion to their shareholding (Rights Offering) at the subscription ratio of 3.5 existing shares being entitled to 1 new ordinary share, at an offering price of Baht 2.50 per share. Such offering price was not lower than90 percent of the weighted average market price of the ordinary shares of the last 15 consecutive