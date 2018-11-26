An African first: Nokia powers 200G optical service on Telecom Egypt's Delta Backbone Network

Log in
11/26/2018 | 09:06am CET

Press Release

  • Telecom Egypt upgrades existing Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) backbone network to offer higher-speed services to both broadband and mobile customers
  • Nokia doubles Telecom Egypt's existing backbone capacity on Delta Region DWDM backbone network, marking the first 200G long distance, single carrier transmission service in Africa

26 November 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that Telecom Egypt has adopted Nokia's Photonic Service Engine (PSE) technology to double backbone capacity on its Delta Region DWDM backbone network. Commercial deployment of the new high-speed service started in June and represents the first 200G long distance, single carrier transmission service in Africa.

With growth in demand for mobile video and ultra broadband services, Telecom Egypt worked closely with its partner Nokia to upgrade its current Nokia 1830 PSS backbone network. The network capacity increase brings higher-rate broadband services to fixed customers, as well as higher data rates for LTE mobile subscribers. Upgrading its existing Nokia PSS 1830 switches with Nokia's PSE technology enables Telecom Egypt to double its capacity while reducing operating costs.

Telecom Egypt is upgrading its backbone network using the Nokia 500G DWDM Muxponder, a programmable card that provides wavelength capacities from 50G to 250G per line port. Based on Nokia's Photonic Service Engine (PSE) coherent digital signal processor, this programmability will allow Telecom Egypt to provision and tune the wavelength capacity per optical route to ensure that its network is operated at peak performance, capacity and lowest cost-per-gigabit.

Ahmed El-Beheiry, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Telecom Egypt, said: "Doubling capacity on our existing backbone allows us to offer high-speed broadband and LTE services in addition to 100GE services for mobile operators, while reducing costs. As our long-term partner, we are confident that Nokia's proven optical network technology will help us maintain our leadership position in offering the latest and best-in-class technology solutions to our customers."

Amr El-Leithy, head of the MEA Market for Nokia, said: "We are proud to be part of this groundbreaking agreement for the continent. We have a longstanding partnership with Telecom Egypt and are pleased to see the growth in demand for both their broadband and LTE services. This is exactly what we had in mind when we designed the 1830 PSS platform. Its flexibility and easy upgradability will allow them to proactively manage the data explosion and develop new revenue streams - all the while improving the experience for their customers."


Resources

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com



