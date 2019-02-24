Log in
#MWC19: Nokia and Optus establish multiple world firsts with 5G roll out in Australia

02/24/2019 | 08:17am EST
  • Nokia and Optus collaborate on first live 5G FWA network based on the 5G New Radio standard - 3GPP release 15
  • Deployment utilizes 60MHz channel bandwidth in the 3.5GHz (n78) band
  • Optus is the first operator in world to trial the FastMile 5G indoor gateway in a live network
  • Optus is first to use Nokia FastMile solution to simultaneous stream multiple 4K video services to select customers

February 24, 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and leading Australian network operator, Optus, today announced several breakthroughs to establish the first 5G commercial services in Australia. Optus becomes the first operator globally to deploy Nokia's FastMile 5G indoor gateway in a live network and successfully launch a 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service using the 5G New Radio standard. Highlighting a clear path to commercial 5G, the successful deployment enables Optus to use the 3.5 GHz 60 MHz band to deliver greater capacity needed to support multiple devices and ultra-high definition video streaming services in the home.

Nokia and Optus have partnered to launch 50 live 5G sites by March 2019 with sites already activated in 5 locations. Using Nokia's plug-and-play FastMile 5G gateway, Optus will offer FWA services to select residential customers in Australia. This will further expand to include 60 as coverage increases, and more devices come to market. With Nokia's FastMile 5G Gateway, Optus can achieve twice the indoor coverage, three times the downlink capacity and five times the uplink capacity compared to traditional designs. The successful test of Nokia's 5G gateway is an important milestone in Optus' overall plans to launch a commercial 5G fixed-wireless access service capable of dramatically enhancing wireless broadband performance in homes across the country.

Allen Lew, Chief Executive Officer at Optus, said: 'These are historic milestones for Optus as we focus on delivering our customers the very best 5G experience. Nokia has partnered with Optus to accelerate our preparations for 5G and as a result we are first in the world to deliver live 5G NR FWA services using the Nokia's FastMile 5G Gateway.'

Sandra Motley, President of Nokia's Fixed Networks Business Group, said: 'We are excited to partner with Optus on their 5G vision with solutions that will create a better, more connected future for Australia. With our 5G FastMile solution Optus will be able to unlock the full potential of its mobile network and deliver new ultra-broadband services to customers.'

To learn more about Nokia's offering, network operators, customers, press and analysts are welcome to visit the Nokia Experience Center in Hall 3, stand 3A10 at Mobile World Congress, Fira Gran Via, in Barcelona, Spain from 25 to 28 February 2018. https://www.nokia.com/mwc.

Did you know

  • The Optus rollout utilizes Nokia's 5G NR Radio solution using the ultra-deployable 32T32R AAU's (AEQN) and Aiscale Baseband
  • Nokia's 5G FastMile Gateway delivers high speed 5G capability using a 11dBi Antenna gain and Mesh Wi-Fi capabilities
  • Nokia 5G FastMile Gateway supports both 4G and 5G with carrier aggregation for greater speeds

Resources:

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 13:16:08 UTC
