Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

#MWC19: Rakuten selects Nokia IMPACT to tap IoT opportunities in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 05:01am EST

Press Release

  • Rakuten aims to tap new revenue opportunities through an IoT ecosystem of industry players, systems integrators, developers and academia
  • Deal extends Nokia's existing end-to-end cloud-native mobile network relationship

26 February 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that Rakuten has selected its Intelligent Management Platform for All Connected Things (IMPACT) to help the company tap new revenue opportunities through the rollout of Internet of Things (IoT) services across Japan.

As an integrated, standards-based platform, IMPACT simplifies the process of bringing and scaling multiple applications onto a single platform. As a result, Rakuten can deploy various IoT applications faster and more cost effectively across multiple sectors such as agriculture, industry and the automotive field, including connected vehicles.

Nokia will provide turnkey deployment and integration of the IMPACT platform, leveraging its experience of implementing a complete end-to-end IoT solution for several leading communication service providers around the world.

Nokia is working with Rakuten to build vertical specific use cases and a comprehensive IoT ecosystem of its own comprised of industry players, system integrators, software developers and academia. This modular solution will maximize automation, bring in innovation and help Rakuten launch new use cases faster.

Further, Nokia's solution will allow Rakuten to conceive and implement unique IoT use cases specific to the Japanese market and differentiate their offerings to B2B and B2C customers while reducing the cost of launching new IoT use cases and operations. Rakuten and Nokia are completely aligned on the IoT vision and it is being implemented in Rakuten's new mobile network operation in Japan.

Tareq Amin, Chief Technology Officer of Rakuten Mobile Network, Inc., said: "We are very excited to be collaborating with Nokia in the field of IoT. Our experience as an IT company and strong presence in a wide variety of consumer tech industries and business domains puts us in a strong position in terms of deploying the IoT platform and applications. By leveraging our existing ecosystem and Nokia's advanced IoT platform, we believe will be able to create innovative, cost-effective IoT solutions and take a leading role in the market." 

Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software, said: "Rakuten has quickly established its presence in the Japanese service provider market and we are pleased to be providing it with our full IMPACT solution in order to help it seize the many IoT opportunities available in the country. IMPACT is a great extension of our relationship with Rakuten and underlines the attractiveness of Nokia's full end-to-end portfolio in the marketplace."

The Nokia IMPACT IoT Platform is a horizontal platform covering connectivity management, data collection, device detection and analytics, and business application development, on top of device and subscription management across all industries.

Resources:
Webpage: IMPACT IoT Platform
Press Release: IMPACT  

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

nokia.com   

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOKIA OYJ
05:01a#MWC19 : Rakuten selects Nokia IMPACT to tap IoT opportunities in Japan
GL
02/25NOKIA OYJ : and Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) sign deal for 5G network launch and earl..
GL
02/25NOKIA OYJ : joins Facebook's Express Wi-Fi Technology Partner program to build b..
GL
02/25Telenor announces Danish 5G pilot using Nokia technology
RE
02/24ALPHABET : HMD Global launches Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with five-camera arra..
RE
02/24NOKIA CEO RAJEEV SURI : 5G is surging ahead and Nokia is positioned to reap the ..
GL
02/24Nokia says 5G would not be delayed by ban on Chinese suppliers
RE
02/24#MWC19 : Sony Pictures takes "Spider-Man(TM): Far From Home" to new heights with..
GL
02/24#MWC19 : Nokia accelerates 5G roll out with launch of Fixed Wireless Access Fast..
PU
02/24Nokia and Vodafone collaborate on active antennas to boost 5G radio capacity ..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 22 960 M
EBIT 2019 2 117 M
Net income 2019 372 M
Finance 2019 2 602 M
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 69,24
P/E ratio 2020 25,08
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 30 479 M
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 5,88 €
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Joerg Erlemeier Chief Operating Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ7.51%34 613
CISCO SYSTEMS15.65%223 579
QUALCOMM-6.66%64 134
ERICSSON AB10.99%30 977
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.75%23 140
ARISTA NETWORKS32.56%20 824
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.