Nokia Oyj : Fixed Access Health Index keeps operators fighting fit for the evolution of broadband

16 October 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the Fixed Access Health Index for service providers. Enabled by Nokia's advanced automation and analytics, the index establishes a new metric for measuring and benchmarking the quality and performance of fixed access networks.

The Fixed Access Health Index is used as a foundation to direct network optimization programs and validate the progress made over time, and benchmarks the service provider's network health against that of its industry peers. The Index measures the health of the access network in 2 dimensions: design compliance (has it been designed in the most optimal way) and Quality. It is then followed up with a network optimization plan offering the operator a specific target to achieve. Regular measurement creates a virtuous circle of quality improvement.

Communication Service Providers have made huge investments in fixed access networks and continue to upgrade to the newest fiber, copper and fixed wireless access technologies. However, once networks are rolled out and undergo changes throughout their lifecycle, network quality and performance are impacted and the network no longer delivers the intended service level. Network optimization programs are required to ensure the network is operating to its maximum potential, delivering the best possible quality of service and preparing operators for next-generation ultra-broadband networks.

The Fixed Access Health Index and network optimization services build on Nokia's vast experience and expertise in designing, implementing, optimizing and maintaining customer networks worldwide. They utilize powerful and advanced analytics and automation capabilities to diagnose network quality and performance, and include professional services, tools, personalized recommendations and network optimization programs. The Fixed Access Health Index has already been deployed with multiple communication service providers.

As an example, when one of our customers, a major Asian service provider, first introduced its IPTV service, they encountered several problems. The operator's Network Optimization Center performed an analysis, supported by Nokia's Fixed Access Health Index, to fully understand the network health and quality, and determine key areas for optimization. Nokia provided professional consulting services, identified optimization areas through big data analysis, and helped with planning, prioritization and final implementation. The result was extremely positive: the key performance indicators for network health, video service penetration, video service usage and quality of experience improved significantly, and the video service complaint ratio was reduced dramatically.

Federico Guillén, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks Business Group, said: "The initial results we saw with our pioneering customers in this domain were so impressive that we decided to go for a 'standardized' approach, which can be replicated with other service providers. Based on a series of playbooks, each operator gets a personalized evaluation and improvement plan. To offer this kind of service, we build on our expertise in all 20 of the largest access networks globally, and with more than 300 fixed broadband customers worldwide, which gives us an endless source of knowledge to tap. The results speak for themselves. "

The Fixed Access Health Index and network optimization services are a key part of Nokia's Gigabit Smart Build services portfolio. Nokia will showcase this offering at the Nokia Booth E107 at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin, October 23-25, and will discuss more details in the content hub session "Increasing the network's competitive fitness" on October 23 at 14h50.

