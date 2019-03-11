Log in
NOKIA OYJ

Nokia Oyj : Jazz signs five-year 4G network expansion deal with Nokia to boost network capacity and coverage

0
03/11/2019

  • Nokia's world-class equipment and professional services will expand LTE network coverage and enhance voice and data service experience

11 March 2019

Islamabad, Pakistan -Jazz and Nokia have signed a contract to support Jazz's expansion of its 4G network to provide better coverage and a superior subscriber experience. Nokia radio solutions will be deployed in the central and southern Punjab province as well as the Sindh and Baluchistan provinces, enhancing delivery in densely populated cities including Faisalabad, Multan, Bhawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and Sukkur. Once deployed Jazz subscribers will be able to enjoy a range of bandwidth-intensive applications and services.

Jazz is a leading service provider in Pakistan and has the highest number of subscribers in the country. The network expansion and upgrade of more than 4000 sites will allow more subscribers to enjoy 4G services.

In the project, Nokia AirScale radio stations will be deployed to expand 4G coverage nationwide and Massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology will enhance capacity and speed, whereas Nokia AirFrame-based cloud controllers will improve efficiency. Further, Nokia NetAct will monitor the entire network, across technologies, providing improved visibility and enabling Jazz to proactively address problems.

Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Jazz, said: 'Expanding 4G coverage across all cities and towns in Pakistan is one of the key strategic pillars of Jazz to fuel the consumption of broadband services. Nokia's advanced equipment coupled with its commitment to provide quality professional services will ensure that our subscribers enjoy superior service experience. It will help us maintain our growth momentum and attract new subscribers.'

Khalid Khan, Head of the Middle East Growth Markets at Nokia, said: 'We are committed to supporting Jazz in providing better 4G coverage to meet the growing data demand in Pakistan. Once deployed, Jazz will be able to provide a much-improved mobile broadband customer experience, in addition to launching exciting new services to more subscribers.'

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Kannan K

Nokia Media Relations

Phone: +971 529 823 406

E-mail: kannan.k@nokia.com

Communications

Phone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900

E-mail: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 09:14:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
