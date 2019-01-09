Nokia Oyj : Ooredoo Myanmar picks Nokia's Managed Security Services to protect its network against cyber threats

Press Release

Ooredoo Myanmar's telecom and ICT infrastructure is protected against cyber threats with Nokia's holistic Managed Security Services

The service provides attack prevention, detection, response and recovery, and helps Ooredoo secure the personal information of its subscribers

It also allows Ooredoo to extend security services to their enterprise customers

Yangon, Myanmar - Ooredoo has selected Nokia to secure its telecom and ICT networks against cyber threats. Nokia is providing its Managed Security Services to operate and manage all aspects of security. The cyber-attack detection and response capabilities are provided remotely from the Nokia Security Operation Center.

Security attacks on networks are continuously growing, and there is a steady rise in advanced malware which can no longer be deterred by traditional measures. That is why there is now a pressing need for operators to gain visibility and intelligence on actions both in the external world and within business infrastructures, applications, data and people, to be able to detect security risks and breaches and respond to them.

As part of its holistic service, Nokia always first analyzes security risks and gaps across various security domains by using its Security Risk Index and then implements suggested performance improvements using the Managed Security Service. This ensures that the critical information assets are adequately protected against known and unknown threats, and that the operator meets applicable security compliance standards and regulations.

Vikram Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Myanmar, said: 'Our network carries a huge amount of sensitive and personal data that we need to safeguard. We chose Nokia because its holistic Managed Security Services enabled us to assess the security of our network and implement the latest measures to protect against any breaches. We believe that they can address the security needs of both the IT and telecom infrastructure, and we are happy to provide Nokia's security service to our enterprise customers so they can enhance their security to world-class levels.'

Friedrich Trawoeger, head of the Operate & Managed Services unit at Nokia, said: 'With the modernization of networks there are newly emerging risks for security breaches. It is therefore important to encompass all areas of security, including the assessment and protection of cross-technology networks operating in multi-vendor environments. We are making sure Ooredoo and its customers are protected against cyber-attacks.'

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo Myanmar is a leading provider of telecommunication services in Myanmar with a customer base of over 9 million as of May 2018. After having launched services in 2014, Ooredoo has a nationwide coverage of 3G and 2Gand has also set up the widest and strongest 4G network in Myanmar. Ooredoo was recently acknowledged, as the fastest 3G/4G network in Myanmar in Q1-Q2 2018 from Ookla's Speedtest Intelligence®. It continues to expand its footprint of 4G covered townships which eventually stand at over 260 townships as of August 2018.

Ooredoo Myanmar today has a range of life enriching services including mobile money, services to support farmers and agriculture, FTTH (Fiber to Home) etc. It also has a range of Business to Business products to help enterprise, government and SME customers grow their business to full potential. These include basic connectivity services such as Fixed and Mobile, along with the B2B solutions such as IPVPN. Ooredoo Myanmar is committed to enrich the lives of Myanmar people through its products, services and CSR initiatives such as 'The more you speak, the more Ooredoo will donate', Construction of Primary Healthcare Facilities Project with UNOPS and Clean Water project with Myanmar Red Cross Society across the country.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com

