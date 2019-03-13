Nokia Oyj : PTCL builds 100G optical network in Pakistan with Nokia

More than 200 million consumers and businesses will have access to reliable, superfast broadband services

Nokia Photonic Service Engine chipset flexibly increases capacity, reach and density

13 March, 2019

Islamabad, Pakistan - Nokia has deployed 100G in Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited's (PTCL) network to enhance the capacity and speed of its optical network for both domestic and international traffic. The new transport network supports PTCL in providing faster and more reliable services to its subscribers, while reducing capital and operating costs.

PTCL is able to flexibly increase network capacity and efficiency with the Software Defined Network (SDN) capabilities of the Nokia optical solution. This allows the operator to meet surging traffic demands caused by the increasing use of high-bandwidth services and applications such as HD and 4K video by individuals, and cloud by webscale companies. Nokia 500G DWDM line card and flexgrid technology provides investment protection for PTCL with an instant upgrade to 200G and 400G per wavelength for flexibly meeting growing bandwidth demand.

By using PTCL's extensive fiber footprint, Nokia DWDM network provides multipath redundancy against multiple fiber cust and hence ensuring higher network availability SLAs.

The Set-Partition Quadrature Phase Shift Keying (SP QPSK) modulation is utilized to efficiently cover very long distance links which not only offers excellent Optical Signal-to-Noise Ratio (OSNR) tolerance but also 30% improvement in latency over PTCL network due to less regenerations. Furthermore, the new optical network makes it easier to launch new services based on the ROADM (Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers) technology, which adds flexibility and agility to the network.

Saad M Waraich, Chief Technology & Information Officer, PTCL, said: 'We are committed to providing a world class network experience to our subscribers and this deployment is a significant step in that direction. Nokia's state of the art optical network technology and their expertise will help us to differentiate our portfolio as we provide our business and consumer subscribers with faster and more reliable broadband and carrier services.'

Danny Atme, head of the Customer Business Team, Middle East Growth, Nokia, said: 'We are happy to see PTCL taking the lead role in enhancing the capacity of its network as the consumption of broadband continues to increase, along with acquisition of new customers. Our advanced optical network technology upgrades PTCL's transport network to meet the unpredictable data traffic growth cost efficiently.'

Overview of the solution used for the deployment:

PTCL longhaul network with Nokia 100G 1830 platform meets current requirement offering using 100G waves and with Nokia flexgrid technology, the same infrastructure is ready to load wavelengths 100G beyond.

1830 PSS 100G Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) solution with Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) flexibly increases network capacity.

100G Set-Partition Quadrature Phase Shift Keying (SP QPSK) modulation is utilized to efficiently cover very long distance links offering excellent OSNR tolerance with 30% improvement in latency due to less regenerations.

The 500G DWDM line card provides investment protection for PTCL with an instant upgrade to 500G of flexible transport bandwidth for delivery of 100G services.

Resources:

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Riham Khairy

Nokia Media Relations

Phone: +201015199030

E-mail: Riham.Khairy@nokia.com

Communications

Phone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900

E-mail: press.services@nokia.com