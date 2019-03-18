Nokia Oyj : SINET expands into residential market with Nokia's high-speed fiber to the home solution

Press Release

Cambodia's leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) for enterprise enters residential market with fiber to the home (FTTH) services

Nokia solution delivers greater speeds per user, and up to 50% savings in operating costs

19 March, 2019

Phnom Penh, Cambodia - SINET, Cambodia's leading ISP for enterprise businesses has chosen Nokia to launch new, high-speed broadband services in the country. Selected for its quality and technical expertise, Nokia will help SINET roll out a nationwide access network that will start in major residential and gated communities, locally known as borey and housing apartments in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.

SINET will deliver broadband services targeted residents living in newly-built gated borey and housing apartments with the Nokia Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Network (GPON) Mini Optical Line Terminal (OLT). Providing customers with high-speed, high-quality internet access, Nokia's GPON solution will form the foundation for a suite of future smart-home services SINET will provide including video streaming and home-security systems.

Meta Sy, CEO of SINET, said: "The Cambodia market is crowded with low-quality residential broadband services available at low prices using many off-the-shelf access equipment with little consideration to long term quality and reliabilty. When we decided to deploy GPON in borey and housing apartments, we wanted a quality-based and future-proof offering that would set us apart from the competitions. That means the service has to be on-par with international broadband standard in terms of speed, reliability, efficiency and ease of troubleshooting which are key criteria why we selected Nokia."

Sebastien Laurent, head of Thailand and Cambodia at Nokia, said: "We offered SINET the best option for their specific deployment needs. Our Mini OLT is very efficient for delivering high-speed broadband services to low-density gated communities and in-building deployments and, at the same time, helps save space and thus OPEX. With Nokia GPON technology, the country's first such deployment will address the growing customer demand for affordable ultra-broadband services at home."

About the solution:

Nokia 7362 Intelligent Service Access Manager (ISAM) Dense Fiber (DF) -16GW gives new flexibility in fiber deployments and helps optimize the fiber business case

Nokia Mini OLT supports up to 8x 10GigE uplinks and 16-port GPON or 4-port XGS-PON/TWDM-PON downlinks and is capable of boosting the speeds of fiber networks

Nokia 7368 ISAM ONT G-010G-Q provides a GPON interface to the subscriber and paves the way to deliver premium triple-play services in a FTTH environment

About SINET

SINET is a specialist Dedicated Internet and Telecom Service Provider with strong focuses on engineering excellence and reliable support since 2009. SINET is one of the leaders in Internet and ICT services for businesses and entreprises and is the key pioneer in the new ICT advancement, latest network technologies, and security best practices in Cambodia.

We are driven by our endearing love of communication technologies and by using them to facilitate business and human connections.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

