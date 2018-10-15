Nokia Oyj : STC, Nokia announce region-first LTE air-to-ground trial network at GITEX 2018

Log in
10/15/2018 | 06:18am CEST

Press Release

  • Nokia's latest LTE-based air-to-ground technology provides significant advantage over traditional satellite-based communications system for in-flight broadband systems

  • The trial paves the way for the availability of a superior broadband experience for airline passengers across Saudi Arabia

  • The two companies have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for in-flight high-speed broadband, and will work together to launch the air-to-ground pilot network in Saudi Arabia

15 October 2018

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - At GITEX Technology Week 2018, Nokia and STC Business signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the launch of the air-to-ground pilot network in Saudi Arabia. The two companies have already conducted a successful trial of Nokia's LTE-based air-to-ground solution in a flight from Riyadh to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. This trial network is the first of its kind in MEA, after the launch of the hybrid satellite and air-to-ground European Aviation Networkin February 2018. At GITEX, Nokia is showcasing how air-to-ground technology can significantly improve airline passengers' experiences.

Under the scope of the MoU, the two companies have identified key areas of cooperation and are working together to build a commercial strategy to better serve the interests of customers by providing them with superior in-flight connectivity. Nokia and STC will also work together on the network managed services and rollout for the air-to-ground services across the STC Group.

For the trial network, Nokia provided a fully dedicated end-to-end network, including Nokia's LTE air-to-ground radio access network, core infrastructure and applications. Nokia's professional services team deployed specialized air-to-ground sites and carried out extensive testing to ensure a successful trial. Thales, Nokia's technology partner for aviation equipment, provided the onboard equipment for the trial network.

Dr. Tarig Enaya, Senior VP of Enterprise Business Unit at STC, said: 'We are committed to bringing the best and latest technology to the region and this initiative is a testimony of this. Nokia is the world's only company that has a proven LTE end-to-end solution to provide in-flight broadband, which enables the passengers and the crew to communicate in real-time. We have a longstanding relationship with Nokia, and are delighted to work with them to introduce this LTE-based in-flight technology to significantly improve the experience of the passengers.'

Mohamed Abdelrehim, head of end-to-end sales solutioning for Nokia MEA, said: 'We are proud to collaborate with STC and showcase the potential of air-to-ground technology at GITEX in Dubai. The air-to-ground technology will enable STC to provide new and revolutionary services for their customers and add new revenue streams. With high-speed and low-latency broadband, airline passengers will be able to communicate with their loved ones or for business without any disruption because of air travel. Also, the airline crew will be able to improve operational efficiency because of better real-time communication between the flight crew and ground staff.'

Pascal Lesaulnier, Chairman and CEO Thales Saudi Arabia, said: 'We are proud to collaborate on the trial with our partners Nokia and STC. We believe this trial, which is a first for this technology type in Saudi Arabia and in the region, will pave way for a regional in-flight high-speed broadband connectivity solution benefiting airline passengers and crew in the region.'

Nokia's LTE air-to-ground solution is currently the only solution specific to the aviation industry and supports real-time and ultra-broadband communications during a flight. Nokia's air-to-ground solution uses specific spectrum to avoid interference with terrestrial networks. The on-board equipment, including the antenna, is especially designed for this solution. It uses special algorithms developed by Nokia Bell Labs to enable ultra large cells for efficient airspace coverage and connectivity to high speed aircraft. The solution offers passengers 'home like connectivity' at high speeds with low latency at lowest cost per bit - allowing more travelers to use the services. Further, low on-board equipment weight and size leads to lower fuel consumption and quick on-board installation time facilitates faster installation.

Photo: (Left to right) Dr. Fahad Mushayt, CEO, STC Specialized; and Amr K. El Leithy, Head of the MEA market, Nokia, sign MoU. In the background (left to right) Dr. Tarig Enaya, Senior VP of Enterprise Business Unit at STC; Waseem Al-Marzogi, Head of the STC customer business team at Nokia; and Bernard Najm, Head of the Middle East Market Unit, Nokia.

Resources:

Connect with Nokia

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com

Media Inquiries
Kannan K
Nokia Media Relations
Phone: +971 529 823 406
E-mail: kannan.k@nokia.com

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900
E-mail: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 04:17:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 22 213 M
EBIT 2018 2 067 M
Net income 2018 -35,2 M
Finance 2018 3 716 M
Yield 2018 4,32%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,93
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 25 360 M
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,59 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Joerg Erlemeier Chief Operating Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ15.56%29 312
CISCO SYSTEMS19.35%201 687
QUALCOMM0.42%94 449
ERICSSON37.16%27 456
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS33.10%19 138
HARRIS CORPORATION9.33%18 122
