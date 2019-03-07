Nokia Oyj : Zain Saudi Arabia teams up with Nokia to provide innovative IoT and enterprise solutions in the Kingdom

Nokia will help Zain KSA to quickly and efficiently launch new and innovative Internet of Things (IoT) based services and applications to its customer base

In addition, the two companies will partner to provide innovative solutions and new business opportunities to vertical enterprise segments

07 March 2019

Barcelona, Spain - Zain Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) and Nokia signed two important Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona that will enable Zain to quickly launch IoT services and applications and provide innovative end-to-end solutions to enterprise and public sector segments in the Kingdom. The collaboration will help Zain KSA to further its digitalization initiatives to transform Saudi Arabia in line with the National Transformation Plan 2020 and Vision 2030.

Zain KSA and Nokia will work together to provide the Kingdom with the latest innovative solutions including IoT, cloud services, security applications, and reliable and high-speed network connectivity solutions. By using Zain KSA's existing infrastructure and network connectivity that spans the entire Kingdom coupled with Nokia's innovative solutions, the mobile operator is able to digitalize its services, increase agility and be fully secure with optimized CAPEX and OPEX investment. These initiatives will unlock opportunities in helping the Saudi public sector and enterprise segments to grow, boost revenue and provide high-quality services to their respective end customers.

As part of the first MoU, Zain KSA will leverage Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) to launch IoT services and the two companies will work towards the development of a strong IoT ecosystem in the country. Nokia's WING platform allows operators to quickly launch new IoT services and applications for enterprise customers, a capability enhanced by four new vertical applications launched in advance of Mobile World Congress 2019. Nokia's WING platform provides managed services for IoT and allows service providers to launch IoT services with minimal investment in the infrastructure. The two companies will also explore joint marketing for the IoT solutions and ways of accelerating the IoT partner ecosystem.

According to the second MoU, Zain and Nokia will partner to provide innovative enterprise solutions including radio, cloud, IoT and security solutions to enterprises from different verticals, such as public safety, aviation, energy, transport, healthcare and water.

Eng. Sultan Abdulaziz AlDeghaither, CEO of Zain Saudi Arabia, said: 'Accelerating our IoT and smart cities initiatives through Nokia's superior IoT platform, WING and ancillary professional services, will enable us to build a modern IoT infrastructure and provide services to improve productivity and lifestyle comfort. We will collaborate to explore new business models, technical requirements and use cases for the launch of IoT services.'

Eng. Saad A. Al-Sadhan, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer, Zain Saudi Arabia, said: 'Businesses now demand technology solutions that enable them to digitalize their operations and reduce their operational expenses while enhancing their productivity. This partnership will allow us to create innovative and secure solutions for our enterprise and public sector customers, which will help us deliver superior services and increase our revenue. This is also in keeping with the National Transformation Plan 2020 and Vision 2030 to build a thriving business environment.'

Ali Jitawi, head of the Zain Saudi Arabia customer team at Nokia,said: 'These two important MoUs pave the way for the acceleration of Zain KSA's digitalization efforts toward transformation of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to working with the operator to support them in creating IoT use cases and applications for its enterprise subscribers. Further, the enterprises, both large and small, want to use the latest technologies to enhance collaboration and bring down their operational expenditure. Our world-class and proven products along with Zain KSA's robust network infrastructure is a winning combination to address the demands of the enterprises in the country.'

