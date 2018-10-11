Nokia Oyj : and Chorus deploy VDSL2 vectoring technology to enhance broadband access for customers across New Zealand

Press Release

Nokia's VDSL2 vectoring technology enables Chorus to improve the online and TV experience for copper broadband customers with service up to 130Mbps

Deployment supports Chorus in delivering faster, more reliable broadband access to customers across New Zealand



11 October, 2018

Auckland, New Zealand - Chorus has deployed Nokia's VDSL2 vectoring technology to deliver improved broadband access to users across New Zealand. The deployment has enabled Chorus to quickly enhance its network and leverage existing 'last mile' copper connections to deliver broadband speeds up to 130Mbps to residential and business customers.

VDSL2 vectoring is a noise-cancelling technology that removes the interference created between multiple lines in copper cable, allowing operators to cost-effectively and efficiently deliver ultra-broadband services over existing copper networks. With Nokia's VDSL2 vectoring technology, Chorus can better address growing broadband consumption in areas where Chorus fiber is yet to be built or in rural areas outside the national ultra-fast fiber coverage area. VDSL vectoring technology provides the fast, sustained broadband speeds essential for delivering superior TV and online experiences.

Martin Sharrock, Head of Network Technology at Chorus, said: 'Ensuring our customers receive the fastest possible, congestion-free broadband experience is a priority for Chorus. Nokia's VDSL vectoring is a vital technology to ensure that those yet to connect to Chorus' ultra-fast fiber network can experience the best broadband experience. Vectoring has improved average VDSL downstream speeds by over 40 percent and upstream speeds by over 30 percent. This is especially important for rural New Zealand where fiber to the home has not yet been planned. VDSL vectoring ensures the best possible speed on existing copper lines and Chorus' congestion-free network policy maintains that speed and performance even during the busiest times of the day.'

Federico Guillén, president of Nokia Fixed Networks, said: 'Nokia's copper solution with vectoring technology compliments Chorus' fiber roll-out and provides another way to deliver significantly higher speeds that enhance the way customers experience digital content. As the industry leader in copper networks, we're excited to help Chorus modernize its existing infrastructure and provide the foundation needed to ensure New Zealand remains one of the most advanced broadband nations in the world.'

Did you know?

VDSL2 vectoring lets operators cost-effectively and efficiently deploy ultra-broadband services of up to 100Mbps and more over existing copper networks

Nokia has deployed over 43 million VDSL2 vectored lines globally

About Chorus

Chorus operates New Zealand's largest open access wholesale telecommunications network. We've been rolling out ultra-fast fibre broadband since 2010 and we're now more than 70 percent of the way through the build. With uptake at 45 percent, nearly one in two homes or businesses is taking advantage of fibre broadband.

But Chorus is more than just an organisation that builds and connects people to fibre. As we draw closer to the end of the fibre build in 2022, we've started to shift our focus to the future. We're looking at new ways to use our network to provide compelling technology solutions for customers, from the future of TV broadcasting to smart devices and the Internet of Things.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com

