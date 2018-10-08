Nokia Oyj : and University of Technology Sydney launch 5G skills accelerator

Log in
10/08/2018 | 01:13am CEST

Press Release

  • Facilities at UTS Botany Tech Lab and Ultimo Data Lounge to advance Australia's skills and knowledge in 5G, IP and broadband technologies and the future of communications
  • More than 1,000 industry personnel and academic students expected to attend the Nokia 5G Skills Accelerator in the first year of operation

8 October, 2018

Sydney, Australia - Nokia has partnered with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) to launch a new training facility - the Nokia 5G Skills Accelerator - that will increase Australian industry knowledge and skills in next-generation telecommunications technologies such as 5G and foster their integration into Australian academic programs.

The Nokia 5G Skills Accelerator at UTS will provide UTS students, academic staff, industry personnel and Nokia's customers, business partners and employees with access to the very latest technologies, systems and training practices supporting the next generation of telecommunications.

Based in the new UTS Botany Tech Lab and Ultimo Data Lounge, the Nokia training facility will equip students with best-in-class knowledge and skills supporting the implementation and operation of the latest technologies that will underpin both fixed and mobile ultra-broadband access and communication service delivery in Australia. Course focus areas will span technology domains including radio access, IP routing, optical and core networks, fixed broadband access, security and IoT platforms.

More than 1,000 industry personnel and academic students in fields such as Electrical Engineering and Electrical Engineering in Telecommunications are expected to attend the Nokia 5G Skills Accelerator at UTS in 2019.

Myriam Amielh, Associate Dean External Engagement at UTS, said: 'The Nokia 5G Skills Accelerator at UTS is a fantastic addition to our new Botany Tech Lab and Ultimo Data Lounge, providing access to the latest technologies that will enable 5G and the future of Australia's communications networks. We are very excited about the opportunities to bring together academic and industry learning groups into this dynamic environment in such an important area of development. We are delighted to extend our industry collaboration with Nokia in this way, enhancing our own teaching capabilities and helping Nokia put its Australian customers and industry partners at the forefront of global development.'

Zoltan Losteiner, head of the Oceania region at Nokia, said: 'Australia will be among the world leaders in 5G adoption and can be a pacesetter in the development of new mission-critical services in areas like industrial IoT. We need to accelerate the development of the right skills and knowledge to ensure Australia can reap the full benefits, and Nokia is proud to partner with UTS in this new national training facility. Nokia has a strategy, innovation engine and technology portfolio completely geared for 5G, and now we will build the local industry skills capacity to take Australia forward.'

The Nokia 5G Skills Accelerator at UTS builds on an MoU focused on developing Australia's 5G and IoT capability through industrial collaboration and advanced engineering projects. Nokia is a member of the UTS Rapido program, which leverages the diverse expertise of more than 200 researchers at the university's Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology (FEIT) for research in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, 5G and IoT. Nokia and UTS have worked together for more than 15 years and UTS is a key member of Nokia's Australian graduate program.

Connect with Nokia

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
APAC Media Relations
Cordia So
Phone: +852 9747 5873
E-mail: cordia.so@nokia.com

Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 23:12:00 UTC
