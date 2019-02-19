Log in
Nokia Oyj : cloud core platform helps Grameenphone continue its digital transformation in Bangladesh

02/19/2019 | 10:24pm EST

Press Release

  • Project marks Nokia's largest ever migration of customer data to a cloud core platform
  • Nokia-enabled migration of Grameenphone's entire customer base to cloud core platform marks significant milestone in the company's transformation into a Digital Service Provider
  • First deployment of hybrid cloud core network in Bangladesh

20 February 2019

Dhaka, Bangladesh - Nokia and Grameenphone have completed the migration of Grameenphone's 72 million customers to the Nokia User Data Convergence (UDC) cloud core platform. The project, Nokia's largest ever migration of customer data to a cloud core platform, marks a key milestone in Grameenphone's journey to become a Digital Service Provider (DSP).

Nokia deployed the solution in two cities in Bangladesh as part of an agreement with Grameenphone's parent company, Telenor. Under this agreement, Nokia will move all of Telenor's Asia subsidiaries to a cloud core platform, located in their respective countries of operation, driving new cost and operational efficiencies. It will also simplify the way new technologies and services are introduced, allowing Grameenphone to attract new subscribers.

Nokia developed a delta migration tool to complete the transfer from legacy Home Location Register (HLR) to the Nokia cloud UDC platform. Nokia also developed a 'mini provisioning system' to ensure successful completion of the project.

Rade Kovacevic, Chief Technology Officer of Grameenphone, said: 'We are delighted by the successful migration of user data to the Nokia cloud UDC platform. Nokia completed the project within a challenging timeline - even migrating 31 million subscribers over one night - and we will continue to leverage the company's expertise and cloud technology in our journey to becoming a digital service provider to drive further operational efficiencies.'

Rashed Haque, head of the Bangladesh Customer Business Team at Nokia, said: 'Leveraging our extensive technology expertise and working closely with Grameenphone, we aligned with the company's vision to resolve its key issues. By moving Grameenphone toward cloud technology, the operator will be able to reduce operational costs while enhancing service quality for its customers. We are confident that Grameenphone will transform itself into a digital service provider and better address the evolving needs of its subscribers.'

Overview of the technology used for project:

About Grameenphone
Grameenphone Ltd. is the largest mobile telecommunications operator in Bangladesh in terms of revenue, coverage and subscriber base. The company was incorporated on 10 October 1996 as a private limited company. Grameenphone converted to a public limited company on 25 June 2007. The company became stock listed and started its trading at Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges from 16 November 2009. The shareholding structure comprises of mainly two sponsor Shareholders namely Telenor Mobile Communications AS (55.80%) and Grameen Telecom (34.20%). The rest 10.00% shareholding includes General public & other Institutions.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.
nokia.com

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
APAC Media Relations
Cordia So
Phone: +852 9747 5873
E-mail: cordia.so@nokia.com

Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
E-mail: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 03:23:01 UTC
