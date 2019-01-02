Log in
Nokia Oyj : completes the sale of its IP Video business

01/02/2019 | 09:14am CET

January 2, 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the successful completion of the sale of the majority of its IP Video business to Volaris Group, a Toronto-based software company. The divestment was originally announced September 13, 2018.

Nokia will remain a minority shareholder in the new pure play streaming technology company, Velocix, operating as an independent business within Volaris Group's Communications & Media portfolio. Financial details of the sale are not being disclosed.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:
Communications
Phone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900
E-mail: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 08:13:02 UTC
