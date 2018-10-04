Log in
Nokia Oyj : demonstrates IOC solution to Viettel for effective management of smart and safe city operations in Vietnam

10/04/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Press Release

  • Nokia's Integrated Operations Center (IOC) orchestrates unified smart city operations, empowering the authorities to ensure smarter, safer and more sustainable city living
  • Nokia's IOC will enable Viettel to support Vietnamese Government's vision to develop smart cities in the country

4 October, 2018

Hanoi, Vietnam - Nokia successfully demonstrated its Integrated Operations Center (IOC), a smart city management solution, to Viettel in Hanoi, Vietnam. Once deployed, the IOC will allow Viettel's customers to efficiently manage several smart and safe city use cases such as traffic monitoring, pollution detection and water quality monitoring. The solution, backed by Nokia's proven technology expertise and system integration capabilities, enables authorities to take advantage of a seamless Internet of Things (IoT) cityscape powered by ubiquitous connectivity, automation and analytics to provide a better quality of life for Hanoi's citizens.

Nokia's IOC solution orchestrates smart city operations providing a unified real-time management of all smart city assets and services. It combines automation and analytics to help cities take advantage of enhanced productivity, new revenue opportunities and instantaneous response to changing scenarios. Nokia's IOC solution will allow Viettal to effectively manage traffic in Hanoi by leveraging video analytics and video management solutions.

The IOC's unique custom integration adaptor layer, developed by Nokia's systems integration experts, enables service providers like Viettel to drastically reduce the time to launch new smart city services while making optimal use of the legacy systems like surveillance cameras, water quality management and air quality management.

The Vietnamese Government plans to leverage the new technologies to provide smarter and sustainable living for its citizens. Smart cities, especially urban areas like Hanoi, will help officials address a number of problems including waste management, energy management and traffic management, and will also ensure better utilization of available resources.

Alexander Van Overveld, head of Public Sector Practice for Global Services at Nokia, said: 'We are honored to help Viettel conduct this important demonstration. Nokia's IOC is a proven solution to manage smart city infrastructure efficiently. This end-to-end solution provides a real-time view of the different applications, devices and systems used in the smart city. Its integrated analytics capability further opens up new revenue opportunities for the service providers. Smart cities promise to provide sustainable living, and we are committed to enabling Viettel to deliver world-class use cases and solutions to its customers.'

Overview of the technology used for the demonstration:

  • Nokia Integrated Operations Center is highly customizable enabling efficient unified smart city operations and facilitating the rapid launch of new smart city services
  • Nokia IoT for Smart Cities is a fully integrated modular and scalable framework to efficiently deliver and manage smart city services

Resources:

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
APAC Media Relations
Cordia So
Phone: +852 9747 5873
E-mail: cordia.so@nokia.com

Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
E-mail: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 02:07:06 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
