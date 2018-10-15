Log in
Nokia Oyj : du and Nokia demonstrate new 5G use case with virtual reality football game at GITEX 2018

10/15/2018 | 01:43pm CEST

Press Release

  • Nokia and du demonstrate 5G capabilities and identify more innovative use cases to enhance the consumer experience

  • 5G use cases like the virtual reality (VR) enabled football game and Internet of Things (IoT) apps for smart cities can enhance the 'Customer Happiness Index' of citizens in keeping with the UAE Vision 2021

15 October 2018

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - UAE telecommunications service provider - du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, and Nokia successfully demonstrate 5G capabilities through a virtual reality (VR) game at GITEX Technology Week 2018 in Dubai. Visitors at the event are able to experience the high speed and low latency of 5G through a football-related VR game.

The demo showcases the difference in data throughput and latency of a 5G network in comparison with a 4G network. A user wearing VR goggles gets to take a penalty against a virtual football goalkeeper. In 4G mode - with higher latency - the shot is slower and thus easier for the keeper to catch the ball. When the mode is switched to faster 5G with lower latency, the user can score.

Nokia and du are working together to introduce more exciting 5G use cases to thrill customers, keeping with the spirit of the UAE government's 'Customer Happiness Index' for residents and guests in the country. 5G is the new generation of radio systems and network architecture delivering extreme broadband, ultra-robust low-latency connectivity, and massive networking to support many different use cases and business models. It also connects billions of IoT devices enabling smart cities and improve the quality of life of citizens.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Infrastructure Officer, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), said: 'As a technology pioneer, we are excited to collaborate with Nokia to delight our customers by introducing them to a range of entertaining and productive 5G use cases such as virtual reality.'

Bernard Najm, head of the Middle East Market Unit at Nokia, said: 'We have been closely working with du for the past few years. This successful VR demo is just one of the many innovative use cases enabled by 5G. New use cases provide an opportunity to add new revenue streams for telcos like du, and also help them enhance the happiness of their subscribers.'

Photo: Nokia demonstrates 5G capabilities through a virtual reality (VR) football game

Resources:

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Kannan K
Nokia Media Relations
Phone: +971 529 823 406
E-mail: kannan.k@nokia.com

Communications
Phone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900
E-mail: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 11:42:03 UTC
