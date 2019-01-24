Log in
Nokia Oyj : to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 report on January 31, 2019

01/24/2019 | 02:31am EST

Press release
January 24, 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 report on January 31, 2019 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (CET+1). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report available at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Nokia's analyst conference call will begin on January 31, 2019 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available at www.nokia.com/financials. Media representatives can listen in via the link on that website, or alternatively call +1 412 317 5210.


About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. https://www.nokia.com/

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire
