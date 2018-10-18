Nokia Oyj : to publish third-quarter and January-September 2018 results on October 25, 2018



October 18, 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish its third-quarter and January-September 2018 results on October 25, 2018 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (CET+1). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report available at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Nokia's analyst conference call will begin on October 25, 2018 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available at www.nokia.com/financials. Media representatives can listen in via the link on that website, or alternatively call +1 412 317 5210.



