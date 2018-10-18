Log in
NOKIA OYJ (NOKIA)
Nokia to publish third-quarter and January-September 2018 results on October 25, 2018

10/18/2018 | 08:01am CEST


Press release
October 18, 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish its third-quarter and January-September 2018 results on October 25, 2018 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (CET+1). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report available at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Nokia's analyst conference call will begin on October 25, 2018 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available at www.nokia.com/financials. Media representatives can listen in via the link on that website, or alternatively call +1 412 317 5210.


About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. https://www.nokia.com/

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
09/26Sweden's DI pushes Nokia over rival Ericsson 
