Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
My previous session
Nokia wins Indosat Ooredoo's IP/MPLS network upgrade in Indonesia

03/04/2019 | 10:01pm EST

Press Release

  • Indosat chooses Nokia's FP4-powered 7750 Service Router (SR) network to meet its requirements for world-class customer experiences
  • The IP/MPLS network will carry a variety of services including metro Ethernet for consumer broadband and enterprise data services, and IP Anyhaul to support the 4G/LTE network and prepare for future 5G mobile services
  • Nokia's FP4 is the world's first 2.4 Tb/s network processor allowing the most advanced networks to deliver up to 6x more speed while reducing per-gigabit power usage by more than 50 percent

5 March 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has been chosen by Indosat Ooredoo (Indosat) to upgrade its IP/MPLS network to meet fast-growing subscriber demand for fixed and mobile broadband services. Nokia's FP4 network processor played a key role in the win, ensuring the scale, security and functionality needed for the 100GE network.


Indosat offers advanced communications services to its customers across Indonesia, including 4G/LTE mobile services, fixed telephone, video, internet and business data communications services. The first year of the multi-year network upgrade will include Jakarta, Jabodetabek and the rest of Java.

The Nokia IP/MPLS solution will include Nokia IP Anyhaul for Indosat's mobile transport network, upgrading its performance and making it 5G-ready. The network expansion will see already installed Nokia 7750 SR-12e platforms upgraded with the FP4 network processor, as well as the additional installation of the new generation of FP4-equipped 7750 SRs. Nokia FP4's ability to handle the massive traffic increase, coupled with the Service Router portfolio's ability to support the highest port densities of 10GE and 100GE links that are required in the densest metropolitan areas, were key to Indosat's selection of Nokia for this network expansion.

Dejan Kastelic, CTIO, Indosat Ooredoo, said: " Indosat Ooredoo started an ambitious three-year program to transform our network to achieve the best customer experience, which will provide video-grade 4G coverage to more than 90% of Indonesia's population. The IP/MPLS network upgrade that we are undertaking with Nokia is aimed at providing a solid foundation for the network transformation, particularly in the most densely populated area of the country. We have been working together with Nokia over many years, and are especially pleased to be able to upgrade our existing Nokia routers with the latest FP4 network processor to strengthen our IP/MPLS infrastructure in Java. This helps us to meet the growth in subscriber demand and keep costs down by extending the life of existing assets."

Robert Cattanach, head of Indonesia at Nokia, said: "Indosat Ooredoo is going through exciting growth in their subscriber base with many advanced services on the way, especially with the move to 5G. We are proud to be part of this story and to bring cutting edge technology, such as the FP4, to help Indosat continue to innovate and lead the way in the Indonesian market."

Resources :

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

nokia.com 

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
