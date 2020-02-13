Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/13 07:57:23 am
3.947 EUR   -3.02%
07:45aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Changes In Corporation's Own Shares
DJ
07:30aNOKIA OYJ : Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
AQ
07:30aChanges in Nokia Corporation's own shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:30am EST

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
February 13, 2020 at 14:30 (CET +1)

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland – A total of 4 844 261 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on February 6, 2020.   

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 32 001 947.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.1 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,000 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOKIA OYJ
07:45aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Changes In Corporation's Own Shares
DJ
07:30aNOKIA OYJ : Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
AQ
07:30aChanges in Nokia Corporation's own shares
GL
06:20aOrganisers of cancelled mobile conference play down compensation chances
RE
04:49aVirus fear kills Barcelona's Mobile World Congress
RE
02/12Mobile World Congress in Barcelona called off over coronavirus fears
RE
02/12Telecoms lobby to discuss Barcelona congress on Wednesday - source
RE
02/12Major European Telecom Groups Withdraw From MWC Barcelona
DJ
02/12Deutsche Telekom Pulls Out of Mobile World Congress
DJ
02/12NOKIA OYJ : selected by Telecom Argentina to help enable new enterprise IoT serv..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 23 980 M
EBIT 2020 2 232 M
Net income 2020 716 M
Finance 2020 2 283 M
Yield 2020 1,34%
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 22 916 M
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,25  €
Last Close Price 4,07  €
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ23.18%24 968
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.,4.11%211 816
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.4.82%54 539
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.14.60%31 641
ERICSSON AB8.36%30 599
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%24 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group