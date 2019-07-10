Log in
China Unicom deploys Nokia optical fronthaul to support 5G deployment in 2019

07/10/2019 | 02:01am EDT

       

  • Nokia optical fronthaul network to provide transport of China Unicom’s 4G/5G cloud RAN traffic in Beijing, ensuring precise, high-quality transmissions between central-office baseband units and remote radios
  • Fronthaul investment is critical to acceleration of 5G deployments and to delivery of the best quality, speeds and experience that 5G promises
  • Solution is part of Nokia end-to-end 5G portfolio, with consistently-proven performance and flexible deployment options for improved OPEX, reliability and speed to market

July 10th,  2019

Beijing, China – Nokia today announced that China Unicom has chosen the Nokia optical fronthaul solution to power its 4G and 5G networks in Beijing, supporting the operator’s ambitious commitment to deliver 5G in the 2019 timeframe. Part of the Nokia end-to-end 5G portfolio, the solution will accelerate the deployment of 4G and 5G base stations and reduce operational costs.  

In order to meet its 2019 5G goals, China Unicom requires a robust fronthaul solution that will speed deployment of 4G/5G radios and simplify the installation and management of the network. The Nokia 1830 Versatile WDM Module (VWM) provides multiservice WDM optical transport and is ideally suited to the performance needs of advanced 4G and 5G fronthaul in cloud RAN architectures. Its low cost of operation and integrated backhaul to fronthaul management system are matched by its low latency and jitter performance — ensuring precise synchronization between cell sites.

Gao Bo, Head of the China Unicom CBT at Nokia Shanghai Bell, said: “We share China Unicom’s vision and commitment to creating this world-leading 5G service for its customers. The Nokia Anyhaul solutions are a key element in faster network deployment, simpler management and lower operational costs. The optical fronthaul solution will be key to providing top notch performance for China Unicom’s 4G/5G subscribers.”

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.  www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Primary Logo


