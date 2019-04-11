Log in
Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nokia Corporation Investors (NOK)

0
04/11/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Nokia Corporation (“Nokia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On March 21, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had been, “made aware of certain practices relating to compliance issues at the former Alcatel Lucent business [acquired by Nokia November 2016] that have raised concerns.'' Nokia then advised investors that it had initiated an internal investigation and that it was cooperating with regulatory authorities to resolve the matter.

On this news, shares of Nokia fell $0.38 per share, or over 6%, to close at $5.88 on March 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nokia securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 22 989 M
EBIT 2019 2 188 M
Net income 2019 363 M
Finance 2019 2 499 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 68,09
P/E ratio 2020 24,03
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capitalization 29 127 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 5,88 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Joerg Erlemeier Chief Operating Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ2.74%32 852
CISCO SYSTEMS28.83%245 721
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD37.19%46 660
ERICSSON AB16.02%32 595
ARISTA NETWORKS52.94%24 404
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS24.04%23 464
