Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nokia Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nokia Corporation investors (“Nokia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOK) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 21, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had been, “made aware of certain practices relating to compliance issues at the former Alcatel Lucent business [acquired by Nokia November 2016] that have raised concerns.'' Nokia then advised investors that it had initiated an internal investigation and that it was cooperating with regulatory authorities to resolve the matter.

On this news, shares of Nokia fell $0.38 per share, or over 6%, to close at $5.88 on March 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nokia securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

