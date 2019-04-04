Log in
NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
04/04 04:00:00 pm
5.253 EUR   +0.06%
06:42pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nokia Corporation Investors
BU
04/03Verizon, South Korea Unleash 5G
DJ
04/03Verizon, South Korea Unleash 5G
DJ
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nokia Corporation Investors

04/04/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nokia Corporation investors (“Nokia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOK) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 21, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had been, “made aware of certain practices relating to compliance issues at the former Alcatel Lucent business [acquired by Nokia November 2016] that have raised concerns.'' Nokia then advised investors that it had initiated an internal investigation and that it was cooperating with regulatory authorities to resolve the matter.

On this news, shares of Nokia fell $0.38 per share, or over 6%, to close at $5.88 on March 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nokia securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 22 995 M
EBIT 2019 2 195 M
Net income 2019 363 M
Finance 2019 2 564 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 69,17
P/E ratio 2020 24,41
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 29 589 M
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Joerg Erlemeier Chief Operating Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ4.37%32 611
CISCO SYSTEMS28.39%242 023
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD36.67%46 988
ERICSSON AB15.27%31 797
ARISTA NETWORKS52.71%24 110
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS23.69%23 295
