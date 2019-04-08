Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nokia Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Nokia Corporation investors (“Nokia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOK)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On March 21, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had been “made aware of
certain practices relating to compliance issues at the former Alcatel
Lucent business [acquired by Nokia November 2016] that have raised
concerns.” Nokia then advised investors that it had initiated an
internal investigation and that it was cooperating with regulatory
authorities to resolve the matter.
On this news, shares of Nokia fell $0.38 per share, or over 6%, to close
at $5.88 on March 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased Nokia securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005744/en/