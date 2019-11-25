Nokia Corporation Nokia To Discontinue Chief Operating Officer Role; Current Coo Joerg Erlemeier To Leave Company

Log in
11/25/2019 | 11:46am EST
TIDMNOKIA 
 
   Nokia Corporation 
 
   Stock Exchange Release 
 
   November 25, 2019 at 18:30 (CET +1) 
 
   Nokia to discontinue Chief Operating Officer role; current COO Joerg 
Erlemeier to leave company 
 
   Nokia announced today that it would discontinue the Chief Operating 
Officer (COO) role and distribute its various functions to other Nokia 
leaders. As a result, the current COO, Joerg Erlemeier, has decided to 
step down from the company's Group Leadership Team and leave the company 
as of January 1, 2020. 
 
   "Joerg has been a long-time, trusted colleague," said Nokia President 
and Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri. "He leaves the company with my 
thanks and deep appreciation for his many important contributions." 
 
   "After 25 years at Nokia, I am ready to take on new challenges," said 
Erlemeier. "While the company is in the midst of a transition, I leave 
firm in my belief that the right plan is in place to improve future 
performance. I wish the company and all my colleagues the very best." 
 
   About Nokia 
 
   We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver 
the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, 
services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include 
communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 
billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public 
sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and 
enrich lives. 
 
   Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, 
we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, 
more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and 
societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we 
create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=JVkJ0Jpbs10CAxv711C5XzqobA9Qzgi0DNdM8ux6m6J69ojFLGnVdq51XvfJd3bdaFJGbFAoqIxMJu4AgMIpIw== 
www.nokia.com 
 
   Media Inquiries 
 
   Nokia 
 
   Communications 
 
   Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900 
 
   Email: press.services@nokia.com 
 
   Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations 
 
   FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 
 
   It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various 
risks and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not 
historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking 
statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future 
developments and include statements regarding: A) expectations, plans or 
benefits related to our strategies and growth management; B) 
expectations, plans or benefits related to future performance of our 
businesses and any expected future dividends; C) expectations and 
targets, and any mathematical analysis derived from such expectations 
and targets, regarding financial performance, results, the timing of 
receivables, operating expenses, taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, 
cost savings and competitiveness, as well as results of operations 
including targeted synergies and those related to market share, prices, 
net sales, income and margins; D) expectations, plans or benefits 
related to changes in organizational and operational structure; E) 
expectations regarding competition within our market; market 
developments, general economic conditions and structural change globally 
and in national and regional markets, such as China; F) our ability to 
integrate acquired businesses into our operations and achieve the 
targeted business plans and benefits, including targeted benefits, 
synergies, cost savings and efficiencies; G) expectations, plans or 
benefits related to any future collaboration or to business 
collaboration agreements or patent license agreements or arbitration 
awards, including income to be received under any collaboration or 
partnership, agreement or award; H) timing of the deliveries of our 
products and services, including our short term and longer term 
expectations around the rollout of 5G, investment requirements with such 
rollout, and our ability to capitalize on such rollout; as well as the 
overall readiness of the 5G ecosystem; I) expectations and targets 
regarding collaboration and partnering arrangements, joint ventures or 
the creation of joint ventures, and the related administrative, legal, 
regulatory and other conditions, as well as our expected customer reach; 
J) outcome of pending and threatened litigation, arbitration, disputes, 
regulatory proceedings or investigations by authorities; K) expectations 
regarding restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization 
efforts, uses of proceeds from transactions, acquisitions and 
divestments and our ability to achieve the financial and operational 
targets set in connection with any such restructurings, investments, 
capital structure optimization efforts, divestments and acquisitions, 
including our current cost savings program; L) expectations, plans or 
benefits related to future capital expenditures, temporary incremental 
expenditures or other R&D expenditures to develop or rollout of software 
and other new products, including 5G; M) expectation regarding our 
customers' future capital expenditure constraints; and N) statements 
preceded by or including "believe", "expect", "expectations", "commit", 
"anticipate", "foresee", "see", "target", "estimate", "designed", "aim", 
"plan", "intend", "influence", "assumption", "focus", "continue", 
"project", "should", "is to", "will" or similar expressions. These 
forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and 
uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause 
actual results to differ materially from such statements. These 
statements are based on management's best assumptions and beliefs in 
light of the information currently available to it. These 
forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon our current 
expectations and views of future events and developments and are subject 
to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict because they 
relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the 
future. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause 
these differences include, but are not limited to: 1) our strategy is 
subject to various risks and uncertainties and we may be unable to 
successfully implement our strategic plans, sustain or improve the 
operational and financial performance of our business groups, correctly 
identify or successfully pursue business opportunities or otherwise grow 
our business; 2) general economic and market conditions and other 
developments in the economies where we operate, including the timeline 
for the deployment of 5G and our ability to successfully capitalize on 
that deployment; 3) competition and our ability to effectively and 
profitably invest in existing and new high-quality products, services, 
upgrades and technologies and bring them to market in a timely manner; 
4) our dependence on the development of the industries in which we 
operate, including the cyclicality and variability of the information 
technology and telecommunications industries and our own R&D 
capabilities and investments; 5) our dependence on a limited number of 
customers and large multi-year agreements, as well as external events 
impacting our customers including mergers and acquisitions; 6) our 
ability to maintain our existing sources of intellectual 
property-related revenue through our intellectual property, including 
through licensing, establish new sources of revenue and protect our 
intellectual property from infringement; 7) our ability to manage and 
improve our financial and operating performance, cost savings, 
competitiveness and synergies generally, expectations and timing around 
our ability to recognize any net sales and our ability to implement 
changes to our organizational and operational structure efficiently; 8) 
our global business and exposure to regulatory, political or other 
developments in various countries or regions, including emerging markets 
and the associated risks in relation to tax matters and exchange 
controls, among others; 9) our ability to achieve the anticipated 
benefits, synergies, cost savings and efficiencies of acquisitions; 10) 
exchange rate fluctuations, as well as hedging activities; 11) our 
ability to successfully realize the expectations, plans or benefits 
related to any future collaboration or business collaboration agreements 
and patent license agreements or arbitration awards, including income to 
be received under any collaboration, partnership, agreement or 
arbitration award; 12) Nokia Technologies' ability to protect its IPR 
and to maintain and establish new sources of patent, brand and 
technology licensing income and IPR-related revenues, particularly in 
the smartphone market, which may not materialize as planned, 13) our 
dependence on IPR technologies, including those that we have developed 
and those that are licensed to us, and the risk of associated 
IPR-related legal claims, licensing costs and restrictions on use; 14) 
our exposure to direct and indirect regulation, including economic or 
trade policies, and the reliability of our governance, internal controls 
and compliance processes to prevent regulatory penalties in our business 
or in our joint ventures; 15) our reliance on third-party solutions for 
data storage and service distribution, which expose us to risks relating 
to security, regulation and cybersecurity breaches; 16) inefficiencies, 
breaches, malfunctions or disruptions of information technology systems, 
or our customers' security concerns; 17) our exposure to various legal 
frameworks regulating corruption, fraud, trade policies, and other risk 
areas, and the possibility of proceedings or investigations that result 
in fines, penalties or sanctions; 18) adverse developments with respect 
to customer financing or extended payment terms we provide to customers; 
19) the potential complex tax issues, tax disputes and tax obligations 
we may face in various jurisdictions, including the risk of obligations

