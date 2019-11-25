Nokia Corporation Nokia To Discontinue Chief Operating Officer Role; Current Coo Joerg Erlemeier To Leave Company

TIDMNOKIA
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
November 25, 2019 at 18:30 (CET +1)
Nokia to discontinue Chief Operating Officer role; current COO Joerg
Erlemeier to leave company
Nokia announced today that it would discontinue the Chief Operating
Officer (COO) role and distribute its various functions to other Nokia
leaders. As a result, the current COO, Joerg Erlemeier, has decided to
step down from the company's Group Leadership Team and leave the company
as of January 1, 2020.
"Joerg has been a long-time, trusted colleague," said Nokia President
and Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri. "He leaves the company with my
thanks and deep appreciation for his many important contributions."
"After 25 years at Nokia, I am ready to take on new challenges," said
Erlemeier. "While the company is in the midst of a transition, I leave
firm in my belief that the right plan is in place to improve future
performance. I wish the company and all my colleagues the very best."
