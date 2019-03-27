Nokia Oyj : A1 Slovenija deploys Nokia FastMile solution to bring new ultra-broadband services to areas with poor internet coverage

Nokia FastMile receiver enables operators to deliver ultra-broadband access to customers over a wider area using very-high-gain outdoor receivers that improve spectral efficiency by 4-5x versus indoor antennas. Nokia's FastMile receivers are equipped with Automatic Beam Alignment (ABA) to help establish an optimal connection to cell sites. With ABA, operators can deliver higher broadband access speeds to end-users while ensuring a more consistent performance at the cell edge that lowers radio access network (RAN) costs. Customer self-installation is facilitated with an application which walks users or technicians through the entire process.

A1 Slovenija will use Nokia's FastMile solution to quickly deliver a new service called A1 Lite to customers. The service will be available to users in two A1 Kombo Lite subscription plans which include a broadband access service that brings customers up to 40 Mbps along with a digital television service that provides hundreds of standard and HD channels. The new A1 Lite service will first be deployed in the municipalities of Trzic, Sentilj, Kungota, Pesnica, Crnomelj, Semic and Metlika, before expanding to other towns in Slovenia.

Jure Bohinc, Value & Proposition Director at A1 Slovenija, said: 'In Slovenia there are more than 100,000 households that the other fixed operators have neglected. They can only connect to outdated infrastructure that is not capable of providing services suitable to modern times. In the past two years, A1 has already made it possible to access high-speed internet over its mobile network, and now we are using Nokia's FastMile FWA solution to launch the new A1 Lite service to bring high-speed internet and HD TV with time-shift features.

Sandra Motley, President of Nokia's Fixed Networks, said: 'FWA technologies like Nokia's FastMile solution give mobile operators the flexibility to use existing wireless networks to deliver fast, reliable ultra-broadband access to homes and businesses. FWA complements more traditional fixed access solutions and is an important tool in helping operators connect more people sooner.'

