Nokia Oyj : Altibox deploys Nokia's virtualized Distributed Access Architecture to consolidate hubs and deliver all-IP services to DOCSIS and cable customers

06/05/2019 | 09:31am EDT
  • Altibox deploys Nokia's compact form factor Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) node to serve customers in Norway and Denmark
  • Nokia's virtualized Distributed Access Architecture (vDAA) provides Altibox with an end-to-end IP-based solution that supports Gigabit and multicast IPTV services
  • vDAA enables Altibox to eliminate legacy analog equipment, consolidate hubs and quickly extend all-IP-based services into new communities

June 5, 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that Altibox, one of the largest regional telecommunication operators in Norway and Denmark, will deploy its Gainspeed Unified Cable Access solution, based on a fully virtualized Distributed Access Architecture (vDAA).  The solution provides the network foundation needed for Altibox and its partner Eidsiva Bredbånd to deliver enhanced all-IP-based ultra-broadband services to residential and business customers. The deployment will enable Altibox and Eidsiva to significantly increase network capacity and establish a fully distributed and virtualized access architecture that can support new, competitive Gigabit and multicast IPTV services over longer distances. 

To effectively implement the changes required by the DOCSIS standard, Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC)-based access providers will need to support IP-based services in an efficient way. With 20-30 percent annual IP data growth globally,1  cable operators are turning to software-driven, all-IP Distributed Access Architectures (DAA) to increase the capacity of existing HFC networks and improve signal quality. Distributed access architectures can also help reduce OPEX and the number of hub offices required by effectively virtualizing the headend and network functions.       

Nokia's Unified Cable Access solution is based on vDAA which delivers greater space and power savings, as well as superior architectural flexibility, compared to traditional DAAs. By moving the cable access layer functions in its headend and hub sites to the access nodes that sit closer to customers, Altibox and its partners can eliminate some of its legacy cable-specific hardware,  dramatically reducing the amount of power, space and equipment required in the headend. Nokia's vDAA solution will also enable Altibox and Eidsiva Bredbånd  to significantly reduce the number of hub offices, realizing significant real estate cost savings while simplifying network operations.  By virtualizing the headend and network functions, Altibox effectively pushes the digital portion out to the node, ensuring a better signal quality and experience for subscribers.

Altibox and its partner Eidsiva Bredbånd  will begin deploying Nokia's vDAA solution, including the Gainspeed Access Controller and compact form factor Gainspeed SC-1D Access Nodes, into its network in 3Q 2019. Nokia's vDAA solution can flexibly accommodate backhaul through Altibox's existing IP/MPLS network, which will facilitate and expediate deployment.

Jeff Heynen, Research Director, Broadband Access and Home Networking, Dell'Oro Group said: "We expect spending on DAA to double between 2019 and 2020, as operators look to reduce their headend and hub sites while also improving the spectral efficiency of their outside plant, said. DAA's benefits are clear and operators are now beginning multi-year projects to modernize their HFC networks to compete for the next decade." 

Sandra Motley, President of Nokia's Fixed Networks Business Group, said: "We are excited to be working with Altibox and its partner Eidsiva Bredbånd to build a flexible and powerful network that can deliver the additional capacity and reach they need to meet rising customer demand for ultra-broadband services.  Our vDAA solution enables Alitbox and Eidsiva Bredbånd to maximize their HFC network and quickly move to an all-IP environment that has the flexibility and scale needed to support vast amounts of IP data traffic while simultaneously reducing operating and real estate expenses.  This deployment demonstrates the continued momentum we see for our Gainspeed Unified Cable Access solution in Europe."

Resources

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.  www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries

Nokia Communications

Phone: + 358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

 

1.  Statista "Global IP data traffic from 2016 to 2021"



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire
