Nokia Oyj : BT among first to deploy Nokia 7750 SR-s platform as it increases capacity to handle massive traffic growth from FTTP and 5G

Deployment enables significant expansion of capacity across BT's converged core network

BT selects Nokia's 7750 SR-s platform as the backbone for its FTTP and 5G mobile transport deployment

The deployment extends BT's programmable network architecture, leveraging further telemetry and automation capabilities to drive efficiencies

10 April, 2019

Espoo, Finland - BT is deploying Nokia's 7750 Service Router (SR)-s platform to dramatically boost backbone network capacity in preparation for the continued rise in residential and mobile traffic driven by the traffic demands of FTTP and 5G.

Traffic across BT's core network is growing upwards of 40 percent year on year, driven by video and gaming over high speed fixed and mobile broadband. To stay ahead of this rising demand, and meet the increasing demand for high-performance, high-capacity routing across its converged networks, BT has chosen Nokia's 7750 SR-s platform.

Howard Watson, BT Group CTIO, said: "BT's FTTP footprint is growing on a daily basis, and we are launching 5G this year in the busiest parts of 16 of the UK's busiest cities. These technologies create an amazing customer experience, and drive people to watch more, play more and share more. We have to stay ahead of the massive traffic growth that this will bring, and Nokia are a key part of that, giving us the capacity and automation that we need."

Sri Reddy, Co-President of IP/Optical Networks at Nokia, said: "Nokia's 7750 SR-s platform, based on our FP4 silicon, will offer BT's network the enhanced capabilities and automation needed to address continuously mounting capacity demands as it moves toward 5G. Our exclusive partnership will allow BT's converged core network to grow, and move to a programmable, insight-driven network architecture, creating a platform for BT's growth to continue as demand for its services in FTTP and 5G expands."

Through this exclusive agreement, BT will be among the first operators in the world to introduce the Nokia 7750 SR-s in the backbone network, augmenting the existing Nokia 7750 SR and 7950 Extensible Routing System (XRS) based network, managed by the Network Services Platform (NSP).

Powered by the world's first multi-terabit network processor silicon (FP4), the Nokia 7750 SR-s delivers the highest 100GE density available on the market today among high-performance IP routers. FP4 silicon innovation also drives the industry's first platform capable of delivering terabit IP flows across the expanding backbone and peering points.

The Nokia 7750 SR-s delivers unique, enhanced packet intelligence and control capabilities that will provide increased intelligence, visibility and security of BT's network. This insight-driven IP networking approach ensures that BT can achieve their goal of an adaptable, programmable and highly automated network architecture for efficient delivery of advanced services for years to come.

