Nokia Oyj    NOKIA

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nokia Oyj : Cellcom Israel to deploy Nokia's Sensing as a Service

04/12/2019 | 06:48am EDT

Press Release

  • Nokia and Cellcom Israel to deploy Sensing as a Service, creating the first real-time and dense environmental data offering in Israel

  • Environmental sensors will be placed on existing radio base station sites

  • Enterprises, public safety authorities and cities can subscribe to the data for additional monetization opportunities

12 April 2019

Kfar-Saba, Israel - Nokia and Cellcom Israel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deploy Sensing as a Service in Israel. The aim is to create a real-time environmental data offering for the first time in Israel using Cellcom Israel's existing radio infrastructure.

Nokia Sensing as a Service allows the re-use of existing radio sites to deliver real-time, comprehensive environmental data including information about noise, wind, dust, air quality and hazardous gases. Cellcom Israel's customers in enterprise, transport, healthcare, cities and utilities can subscribe to the data and use it to build new types of services such as real-time allergy alerts, traffic routing based on pollution levels, and city, road and park planning, including green biking routes.

Additionally, by placing sensors at existing sites, the operator will get a new type of data associated with their field equipment that will allow them to decrease costs, for example by aligning air conditioner temperatures on all sites, detecting tower and structural vibrations, and predicting sand storms.

As part of the solution, Nokia manages the infrastructure and builds a full turnkey solution while customers focus directly on their key strengths: local sales and marketing.

Together with Cellcom Israel, Nokia will also deploy a blockchain-based IoT data shop which will allow both companies to increase the transparency of IoT data monetization and drive new opportunities to innovate with ecosystem data.

Ron Shvili, CTO of Cellcom Israel, said: 'We are always looking at innovative ways of improving our efficiency and creating new revenues. Nokia's Sensing as a Service meets both requirements. By placing environmental sensors in our base station sites, we can collect data that we can sell to enterprises, public safety authorities and cities while running our sites more cost effectively.'

Thierry Boisnon, Head of Portfolio and Investment Management Strategy for Global Services at Nokia, said: 'Sensing as a Service is a great example of what IoT can do to tap the potential of data. It allows reusing existing infrastructure with great possibilities and very little risk.'

Together with Cellcom Israel, Nokia Sensing as a Service won the Innovative Technology category of the IoT Solutions Awards at the IoT World Congress in October 2018.

Resources:
Webpage: Sensing as a Service
Press release: Nokia introduces services, technology to help operators address needs of digital cities

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 10:47:09 UTC
