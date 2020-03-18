Nokia Oyj : Corporation Cancels Annual General Meeting Due To Coronavirus Epidemic; Convenes A New Meeting Later

TIDMNOKIA Nokia Corporation Stock Exchange Release March 18, 2020 at 10:00 (CET +1) Nokia cancels Annual General Meeting due to coronavirus epidemic; convenes a new meeting later Espoo, Finland -- Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Finnish government has issued presidential decrees to commission the Emergency Powers Act on March 17, 2020. Furthermore, public gatherings of over 10 people are banned. The health and safety of our employees, shareholders and other stakeholders is our first priority. We take the measures to mitigate the coronavirus seriously and therefore Nokia's Board of Directors has resolved to cancel the Annual General Meeting initially scheduled to be held on April 8, 2020. Nokia will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage as soon as it is practically possible to organize the meeting. Furthermore, in line with our mission to create the technology to connect the world and as a forerunner of offering our shareholders an on-line advance voting solution in the Finnish market, Nokia strongly advocates for measures to allow fully virtual general meetings to enable efficient shareholder participation. About Nokia We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks. Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia. Media Enquiries: Nokia Communications Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900 Email: press.services@nokia.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=BffkJIhZlGopNGJuSQN1OShbSO-d4ncjM_nsAHuY-Rw7O2mcSFz27TrY2J3yamubnSpczvqWUw-QV8K439GGJcIp9BVea_6NPLWHZGvAAU4= Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations Investor Enquiries: Nokia Investor Relations Tel. +358 4080 3 4080 Email: investor.relations@nokia.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Y6Lv3LAj5eXfhSieIfe4UKEg5PfpCa_7-pZ3uGXzssOatoSfmJZxXzrA0hDlEsWLT_WqVFng-NRHA0-1osvqBtt7HQ_IeFHg2f7aRSBCjsztdfxsJu1C6PfDiKrwQx9w