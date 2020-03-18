Nokia Oyj : Corporation Cancels Annual General Meeting Due To Coronavirus Epidemic; Convenes A New Meeting Later

Log in
03/18/2020 | 04:15am EDT
TIDMNOKIA 
 
   Nokia Corporation 
 
   Stock Exchange Release 
 
   March 18, 2020 at 10:00 (CET +1) 
 
   Nokia cancels Annual General Meeting due to coronavirus epidemic; 
convenes a new meeting later 
 
   Espoo, Finland -- Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Finnish 
government has issued presidential decrees to commission the Emergency 
Powers Act on March 17, 2020. Furthermore, public gatherings of over 10 
people are banned. 
 
   The health and safety of our employees, shareholders and other 
stakeholders is our first priority. We take the measures to mitigate the 
coronavirus seriously and therefore Nokia's Board of Directors has 
resolved to cancel the Annual General Meeting initially scheduled to be 
held on April 8, 2020. 
 
   Nokia will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage as soon 
as it is practically possible to organize the meeting. Furthermore, in 
line with our mission to create the technology to connect the world and 
as a forerunner of offering our shareholders an on-line advance voting 
solution in the Finnish market, Nokia strongly advocates for measures to 
allow fully virtual general meetings to enable efficient shareholder 
participation. 
 
   About Nokia 
 
   We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a 
comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and 
licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to 
innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader 
in the development and deployment of 5G networks. 
 
   Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 
billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise 
customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. 
Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, 
work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online 
www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia. 
 
   Media Enquiries: 
 
   Nokia 
 
   Communications 
 
   Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900 
 
   Email: press.services@nokia.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=BffkJIhZlGopNGJuSQN1OShbSO-d4ncjM_nsAHuY-Rw7O2mcSFz27TrY2J3yamubnSpczvqWUw-QV8K439GGJcIp9BVea_6NPLWHZGvAAU4= 
 
 
   Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations 
 
   Investor Enquiries: 
 
   Nokia Investor Relations 
 
   Tel. +358 4080 3 4080 
 
   Email: investor.relations@nokia.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Y6Lv3LAj5eXfhSieIfe4UKEg5PfpCa_7-pZ3uGXzssOatoSfmJZxXzrA0hDlEsWLT_WqVFng-NRHA0-1osvqBtt7HQ_IeFHg2f7aRSBCjsztdfxsJu1C6PfDiKrwQx9w

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
