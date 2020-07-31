Nokia Oyj : Corporation Corporation Financial -2

positively. In addition, reported operating margin benefitted significantly from lower amortization of acquired intangible assets, as well as lower restructuring and associated charges. Non-IFRS gross margin was 39.6% (reported 39.4%) and non-IFRS operating margin was 8.3% (reported 3.3%). -- Non-IFRS diluted EPS in Q2 2020 was EUR 0.06, compared to EUR 0.05 in Q2 2019, primarily driven by higher gross profit in Mobile Access within Networks, continued progress related to our cost savings program and a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses. This was partially offset by higher investments in 5G R&D to accelerate our product roadmaps and cost competitiveness in Mobile Access and a net negative fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments. -- Reported diluted EPS in the first six months of 2020 was EUR 0.00, compared to negative EUR 0.11 in the first six months of 2019. The change was primarily driven by lower amortization of acquired intangible assets, lower restructuring and associated charges, continued progress related to our cost savings program, a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses and higher gross profit, partially offset by higher investments in 5G R&D to accelerate our product roadmaps and cost competitiveness in Mobile Access and a net negative fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments. -- Q2 2020 was the fourth quarter in a row of solid cash performance. Since establishing a program in 2019 to focus on free cash flow, we have made great progress driving sustainable operational improvements, particularly in net working capital management. During Q2 2020, net cash increased by approximately EUR 0.2 billion, resulting in an end-of-quarter net cash balance of approximately EUR 1.6 billion. During Q2 2020, total cash increased by approximately EUR 1.2 billion, primarily driven by the successful issuance of EUR 1.0 billion of debt, resulting in an end-of-quarter total cash balance of approximately EUR 7.5 billion. COVID-19 The COVID-19 crisis has made vividly clear the critical importance of connectivity to keep society functioning. We believe we have a resilient customer base, and we feel a sense of duty to our customers and the communities they serve. We believe the impact of COVID-19 on Nokia's financial performance and financial position was primarily related to a net sales impact of approximately EUR 500 million in the first half of 2020, with the majority of these net sales expected to be shifted to future periods, rather than being lost. In Q1 2020, the estimated COVID-19 impact was approximately EUR 200 million, and related primarily to supply chain disruptions. In Q2 2020, the estimated COVID-19 net impact was approximately EUR 300 million, composed of a negative impact of approximately EUR 400 million related to delivery and implementation challenges, partially offset by a positive impact of approximately EUR 100 million related to capturing a part of the negative net sales impact from Q1 2020. To a much lesser extent, COVID-19 also affected our operational costs (for example, lower travel), capital expenditures (temporary delays), cash outflows related to taxes (tax relief), and net working capital (for example, lower inventories due to temporary disruptions). In addition, and in accordance with our prudent management of our capital structure, we took further proactive steps to strengthen our liquidity position by raising EUR 1.0 billion of debt in Q2 2020, on a net basis. As a result, we ended Q2 2020 with approximately EUR 7.5 billion of total cash. Potential risks and uncertainties continue to exist related to the scope and duration of the COVID-19 impact and the pace and shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to advance our 5G roadmap and product evolution, as planned, and our COVID-19 mitigation actions in R&D have been very successful. We believe we remain on track with our plans to drive progressive improvement over the course of 2020. Health and safety Naturally, Nokia's first focus during the COVID-19 crisis is to our employees. We have in place strict protocols for Nokia facilities and provided clear advice to our employees about how they can mitigate the risks of COVID-19 in situations where they have to go about critical work. We took already early on a range of steps, including banning international travel for Nokia employees, except for strictly-defined 'critical' reasons; closing all our facilities to all visitors, with the exception of people engaged in essential maintenance and services, and asking our staff to work from home wherever possible. We started implementing these measures in some regions in January already and have updated guidance as the situation has developed. As the overwhelming majority of Nokia employees continue working remotely, we are providing guidance on how staff can maintain a healthy work-life balance and look after their physical and mental well-being. Supporting the essential services our customers provide The products and services that we provide have never been more critical in enabling the world to continue to function in an orderly way. We continue to work closely with all our customers, to ensure that the changing needs and requirements at this time are well understood and that we respond appropriately to them. In Q2 2020, connectivity continued to bring together people isolated from each other by the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote working and schooling, robust delivery of basic services and smart deliveries are just some examples that have been enabled by connectivity solutions. We announced new deals that bring connectivity to the most rural areas of, for example, California and Ireland, making sure small businesses, farms and schools are connected. Nokia has a global manufacturing footprint designed for optimized global supply, and to mitigate against risks such as local disruptive events, transportation capacity problems, and political risks. Our supply network consists of 25 factories around the globe and six hubs for customer fulfillment. As a result, we are not dependent on one location or entity. We have also established a global command center to manage the supply chain challenges arising from the outbreak; and we are ready to activate relevant business continuity plans should the situation in any part of our organization require this. Impact on asset valuations COVID-19 has affected the valuations of certain assets, including investments in non-publicly quoted assets through Nokia's venture fund investments and pension plans, the valuation of which is inherently challenging in fast-moving market conditions (for details, please refer to note 5, "Pensions and other post-employment benefits" and note 8, "Fair value of financial instruments" in the "Financial statement information" section included in Nokia Corporation interim report for Q2 and Half Year 2020). In relation to its financial statements as of June 30, 2020, Nokia has considered also the indicators of impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, recoverability of deferred tax assets, valuation of inventories, and collectability of trade receivables and contract assets. Based on these assessments, COVID-19 is currently not expected to have such long-term effects on Nokia's financial performance that it would require adjustments to the carrying amounts of goodwill and other intangible assets or deferred tax assets. Also, Nokia has not identified any significant increase in the amount of bad debt or need to adjust the valuation of inventories. Doing our part to fight the pandemic We also feel another sense of duty -- to the societies where Nokia operates. As a global company, we have a duty to be part of the global fight against this pandemic. Therefore, Nokia has launched a Coronavirus Global Donation Fund. In Q2 2020, we engaged with local organizations such as hospitals, community groups and NGOs in nearly 50 countries, helping them fight the pandemic and mitigate its impacts. These actions demonstrate our strong commitment to supporting global efforts to end the pandemic and overcoming the disruption and challenges we currently face. OUTLOOK Full Year 2020 Non-IFRS diluted earnings EUR 0.25 (adjusted from EUR 0.23) plus or minus per share 5 cents --------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Non-IFRS operating margin 9.5% (adjusted from 9.0%) plus or minus 1.5 percentage points ------------------------------------------------- Recurring free cash flow(1) Clearly positive (This is an update from positive) ------------------------------------------------- Long term (3 to 5 years) Non-IFRS operating margin 12 -- 14% ------------------------- --------------------------------------------------- Annual distribution to An earnings-based growing dividend of approximately shareholders 40% to 70% of non-IFRS diluted EPS, taking into account Nokia's cash position and expected cash flow generation. The annual distribution would be paid as quarterly dividends. (1) Free cash flow = net cash from/(used in) operating activities - capital expenditures + proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -- purchase of non-current financial investments + proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments. KEY DRIVERS OF NOKIA'S OUTLOOK

