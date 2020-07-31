Log in
NOKIA OYJ    NOKIA   FI0009000681

07/30 11:29:58 am
3.6075 EUR   -1.89%
Nokia Oyj : Corporation Corporation Financial -2-

07/31/2020
      positively. In addition, reported operating margin benefitted 
      significantly from lower amortization of acquired intangible assets, as 
      well as lower restructuring and associated charges. Non-IFRS gross margin 
      was 39.6% (reported 39.4%) and non-IFRS operating margin was 8.3% 
      (reported 3.3%). 
 
   -- Non-IFRS diluted EPS in Q2 2020 was EUR 0.06, compared to EUR 0.05 in Q2 
      2019, primarily driven by higher gross profit in Mobile Access within 
      Networks, continued progress related to our cost savings program and a 
      net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses. This was 
      partially offset by higher investments in 5G R&D to accelerate our 
      product roadmaps and cost competitiveness in Mobile Access and a net 
      negative fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments. 
 
   -- Reported diluted EPS in the first six months of 2020 was EUR 0.00, 
      compared to negative EUR 0.11 in the first six months of 2019. The change 
      was primarily driven by lower amortization of acquired intangible assets, 
      lower restructuring and associated charges, continued progress related to 
      our cost savings program, a net positive fluctuation in financial income 
      and expenses and higher gross profit, partially offset by higher 
      investments in 5G R&D to accelerate our product roadmaps and cost 
      competitiveness in Mobile Access and a net negative fluctuation in 
      Nokia's venture fund investments. 
 
   -- Q2 2020 was the fourth quarter in a row of solid cash performance. Since 
      establishing a program in 2019 to focus on free cash flow, we have made 
      great progress driving sustainable operational improvements, particularly 
      in net working capital management. During Q2 2020, net cash increased by 
      approximately EUR 0.2 billion, resulting in an end-of-quarter net cash 
      balance of approximately EUR 1.6 billion. During Q2 2020, total cash 
      increased by approximately EUR 1.2 billion, primarily driven by the 
      successful issuance of EUR 1.0 billion of debt, resulting in an 
      end-of-quarter total cash balance of approximately EUR 7.5 billion. 
 
 
 
 
   COVID-19 
 
 
 
   The COVID-19 crisis has made vividly clear the critical importance of 
connectivity to keep society functioning. We believe we have a resilient 
customer base, and we feel a sense of duty to our customers and the 
communities they serve. 
 
   We believe the impact of COVID-19 on Nokia's financial performance and 
financial position was primarily related to a net sales impact of 
approximately EUR 500 million in the first half of 2020, with the 
majority of these net sales expected to be shifted to future periods, 
rather than being lost. In Q1 2020, the estimated COVID-19 impact was 
approximately EUR 200 million, and related primarily to supply chain 
disruptions. In Q2 2020, the estimated COVID-19 net impact was 
approximately EUR 300 million, composed of a negative impact of 
approximately EUR 400 million related to delivery and implementation 
challenges, partially offset by a positive impact of approximately EUR 
100 million related to capturing a part of the negative net sales impact 
from Q1 2020. To a much lesser extent, COVID-19 also affected our 
operational costs (for example, lower travel), capital expenditures 
(temporary delays), cash outflows related to taxes (tax relief), and net 
working capital (for example, lower inventories due to temporary 
disruptions). 
 
   In addition, and in accordance with our prudent management of our 
capital structure, we took further proactive steps to strengthen our 
liquidity position by raising EUR 1.0 billion of debt in Q2 2020, on a 
net basis. As a result, we ended Q2 2020 with approximately EUR 7.5 
billion of total cash. 
 
   Potential risks and uncertainties continue to exist related to the scope 
and duration of the COVID-19 impact and the pace and shape of the 
economic recovery following the pandemic. 
 
   During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to advance our 5G 
roadmap and product evolution, as planned, and our COVID-19 mitigation 
actions in R&D have been very successful. We believe we remain on track 
with our plans to drive progressive improvement over the course of 2020. 
 
   Health and safety 
 
   Naturally, Nokia's first focus during the COVID-19 crisis is to our 
employees. We have in place strict protocols for Nokia facilities and 
provided clear advice to our employees about how they can mitigate the 
risks of COVID-19 in situations where they have to go about critical 
work. 
 
   We took already early on a range of steps, including banning 
international travel for Nokia employees, except for strictly-defined 
'critical' reasons; closing all our facilities to all visitors, with the 
exception of people engaged in essential maintenance and services, and 
asking our staff to work from home wherever possible. We started 
implementing these measures in some regions in January already and have 
updated guidance as the situation has developed. 
 
   As the overwhelming majority of Nokia employees continue working 
remotely, we are providing guidance on how staff can maintain a healthy 
work-life balance and look after their physical and mental well-being. 
 
   Supporting the essential services our customers provide 
 
   The products and services that we provide have never been more critical 
in enabling the world to continue to function in an orderly way. We 
continue to work closely with all our customers, to ensure that the 
changing needs and requirements at this time are well understood and 
that we respond appropriately to them. 
 
   In Q2 2020, connectivity continued to bring together people isolated 
from each other by the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote working and schooling, 
robust delivery of basic services and smart deliveries are just some 
examples that have been enabled by connectivity solutions. We announced 
new deals that bring connectivity to the most rural areas of, for 
example, California and Ireland, making sure small businesses, farms and 
schools are connected. 
 
   Nokia has a global manufacturing footprint designed for optimized global 
supply, and to mitigate against risks such as local disruptive events, 
transportation capacity problems, and political risks. Our supply 
network consists of 25 factories around the globe and six hubs for 
customer fulfillment. As a result, we are not dependent on one location 
or entity. We have also established a global command center to manage 
the supply chain challenges arising from the outbreak; and we are ready 
to activate relevant business continuity plans should the situation in 
any part of our organization require this. 
 
   Impact on asset valuations 
 
   COVID-19 has affected the valuations of certain assets, including 
investments in non-publicly quoted assets through Nokia's venture fund 
investments and pension plans, the valuation of which is inherently 
challenging in fast-moving market conditions (for details, please refer 
to note 5, "Pensions and other post-employment benefits" and note 8, 
"Fair value of financial instruments" in the "Financial statement 
information" section included in Nokia Corporation interim report for Q2 
and Half Year 2020). 
 
   In relation to its financial statements as of June 30, 2020, Nokia has 
considered also the indicators of impairment of goodwill and other 
intangible assets, recoverability of deferred tax assets, valuation of 
inventories, and collectability of trade receivables and contract 
assets. Based on these assessments, COVID-19 is currently not expected 
to have such long-term effects on Nokia's financial performance that it 
would require adjustments to the carrying amounts of goodwill and other 
intangible assets or deferred tax assets. Also, Nokia has not identified 
any significant increase in the amount of bad debt or need to adjust the 
valuation of inventories. 
 
   Doing our part to fight the pandemic 
 
   We also feel another sense of duty -- to the societies where Nokia 
operates. As a global company, we have a duty to be part of the global 
fight against this pandemic. Therefore, Nokia has launched a Coronavirus 
Global Donation Fund. 
 
   In Q2 2020, we engaged with local organizations such as hospitals, 
community groups and NGOs in nearly 50 countries, helping them fight the 
pandemic and mitigate its impacts. 
 
   These actions demonstrate our strong commitment to supporting global 
efforts to end the pandemic and overcoming the disruption and challenges 
we currently face. 
 
   OUTLOOK 
 
   Full Year 2020 
 
 
 
 
Non-IFRS diluted earnings    EUR 0.25 (adjusted from EUR 0.23) plus or minus 
 per share                    5 cents 
---------------------------  ------------------------------------------------- 
Non-IFRS operating margin    9.5% (adjusted from 9.0%) plus or minus 1.5 
                              percentage points 
                             ------------------------------------------------- 
Recurring free cash flow(1)  Clearly positive (This is an update from 
                             positive) 
                             ------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
   Long term (3 to 5 years) 
 
 
 
 
Non-IFRS operating margin                                            12 -- 14% 
-------------------------  --------------------------------------------------- 
Annual distribution to     An earnings-based growing dividend of approximately 
 shareholders               40% to 70% of non-IFRS diluted EPS, taking into 
                            account Nokia's cash position and expected cash 
                            flow generation. The annual distribution would 
                            be paid as quarterly dividends. 
 
 
   (1)    Free cash flow = net cash from/(used in) operating activities - 
capital expenditures + proceeds from sale of property, plant and 
equipment and intangible assets -- purchase of non-current financial 
investments + proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments. 
 
   KEY DRIVERS OF NOKIA'S OUTLOOK

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-31-20 0115ET

