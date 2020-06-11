Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/11 01:47:54 am
3.881 EUR   -0.47%
01:46aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Nokia to replace also CFO in management revamp
RE
01:43aNokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
DJ
01:16aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Marco Wirén Appointed Chief -2-
DJ
Nokia Oyj : Corporation Marco Wirén Appointed Chief Financial Officer Of ; Kristian Pullola To Step Down

06/11/2020 | 01:16am EDT
TIDMNOKIA 
 
   Nokia Corporation 
 
   Stock Exchange Release 
 
   June 11, 2020 at 8:00 (CET +1) 
 
   Marco Wirén appointed Chief Financial Officer of Nokia; Kristian 
Pullola to step down 
 
   Espoo, Finland -- Nokia has appointed Marco Wirén as CFO of the 
company and member of the Group Leadership Team, replacing current CFO 
Kristian Pullola. Wirén will join Nokia on September 1, 2020. 
 
   "I am pleased that Marco will be joining us to take the reins of Nokia 
along with our future CEO, Pekka Lundmark," said Rajeev Suri, Nokia 
President and CEO.  "I initiated the succession planning with the 
Board's support some time ago and, as Nokia's next CEO, Pekka led the 
effort to its completion with the selection of Marco." 
 
   "Marco has deep financial and leadership experience, a sharp focus on 
driving operational excellence, and a demonstrated record of success," 
said future CEO Lundmark.  "He also brings an extensive background in 
business-to-business and technology companies. I am looking forward to 
working closely with him and am fully confident he will be a terrific 
member of the Nokia team." 
 
   Wirén, who will be based at the company's headquarters in Espoo, 
Finland, is currently President of Wärtsilä Energy and 
Executive Vice President of Wärtsilä Group, a global leader in 
smart technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy 
markets. Wirén has held a number of CFO and other senior financial 
roles, including CFO of Wärtsilä Group; CFO of SSAB Group, a 
global specialized steel company; and CFO of Eltel Networks, a provider 
of technical services to the electrical and telecommunications 
industries. 
 
   "Nokia is one of the world's iconic global companies and I am excited to 
be joining as the 5G era gets fully underway," said Wirén.  "I have 
deep respect for the company and its culture and look forward to helping 
create value for shareholders and other stakeholders in the years to 
come." 
 
   During his time at Wärtsilä, Wirén helped establish the 
company as a leader in energy storage, streamlined the portfolio to 
focus on primary value creation opportunities, improved cash performance, 
strengthened investment decision-making and expanded use of robotics and 
artificial intelligence.  He also currently serves as Vice Board Chair 
of Neste, a EUR28 billion market cap company that provides renewable 
energy solutions.  Wirén holds an M.Sc. in Business Administration 
from the University of Uppsala. 
 
   Kristian Pullola, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 
January 2017, will step down as CFO and leave the Group Leadership Team 
on August 31, 2020.  He will remain with the company until around the 
end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.  During his time at Nokia, 
Pullola played a key role in the transactions that transformed Nokia to 
a global leader in telecommunications infrastructure, including the sale 
of the Devices business to Microsoft and the acquisition of 
Alcatel-Lucent.  He also led company-level performance management 
processes and helped reduce overall fixed costs substantially.  Pullola 
transformed the finance function into a process-led business partner 
while enhancing productivity. 
 
   "Kristian has been with Nokia for 21 years, and I know he is looking 
forward to the opportunity to pursue a new path," said Suri.  "His 
commitment, integrity and deep belief in Nokia and its values has served 
as an example to all of us.  I have worked closely with him in both good 
times and bad, and could not have asked for a more dedicated, 
intelligent colleague.  All of Nokia owes him their thanks and he 
certainly has mine." 
 
   "Serving at Nokia has been a true honor," said Pullola.  "I am fully 
committed to working with Marco on a smooth transition and am confident 
that I leave Nokia on a path to continued future improvement.  It has 
been a great journey and one that I will always cherish." 
 
   *** 
 
   About Marco Wirén 
 
   Born: 1966 
 
   Nationality: Swedish and Finnish 
 
   M.Sc. (Econ) in Business Administration, University of Uppsala, 1996 
 
   Primary professional experience 
 
   Wärtsilä Energy, President, and Wärtsilä Group, 
Executive Vice President, 2018-- 
 
   Wärtsilä Group, Executive Vice President and CFO, 2013--2018 
 
   SSAB, Executive Vice President and CFO, 2008--2013 
 
   SSAB, Vice President Business Control, 2007--2008 
 
   Eltel Networks, CFO and VP Business Development, 2002--2007 
 
   NCC, VP Business Development and Group Controller, 1995--2001 
 
   Positions of trust 
 
   Neste Corporation, Vice Chair, Board of Directors 
 
   About Nokia 
 
   We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a 
comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and 
licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to 
innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader 
in the development and deployment of 5G networks. 
 
   Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 
billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise 
customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. 
Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, 
work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online 
www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia. 
 
   Media Enquiries: 
 
   Nokia 
 
   Communications 
 
   Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900 
 
   Email: press.services@nokia.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Z2JCfW4bK3ejLqYTSJ8dqqKQ1RKc-AdX3lw_tJElw9Ekek0VkTonu3_kAtvBoxARUkXbHk_V6Z9AIKCD7w_5_eX0A9X4zf4CxisESfUDRIs= 
 
 
   Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations 
 
   FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 
 
   It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various 
risks and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not 
historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking 
statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future 
developments and include statements regarding: A) expectations, plans or 
benefits related to our strategies, growth management and operational 
key performance indicators; B) expectations, plans or benefits related 
to future performance of our businesses and any expected future 
dividends including timing and qualitative and quantitative thresholds 
associated therewith; C) expectations and targets regarding financial 
performance, cash generation, results, the timing of receivables, 
operating expenses, taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, cost 
savings, product cost reductions and competitiveness, as well as results 
of operations including targeted synergies, better commercial management 
and those results related to market share, prices, net sales, income and 
margins; D) expectations, plans or benefits related to changes in 
organizational and operational structure; E) expectations regarding 
competition within our market, market developments, general economic 
conditions and structural and legal change globally and in national and 
regional markets, such as China; F) our ability to integrate acquired 
businesses into our operations and achieve the targeted business plans 
and benefits, including targeted benefits, synergies, cost savings and 
efficiencies; G) expectations, plans or benefits related to any future 
collaboration or to business collaboration agreements or patent license 
agreements or arbitration awards, including income to be received under 
any collaboration or partnership, agreement or award; H) timing of the 
deliveries of our products and services, including our short term and 
longer term expectations around the rollout of 5G, investment 
requirements with such rollout, and our ability to capitalize on such 
rollout; as well as the overall readiness of the 5G ecosystem; I) 
expectations and targets regarding collaboration and partnering 
arrangements, joint ventures or the creation of joint ventures, and the 
related administrative, legal, regulatory and other conditions, as well 
as our expected customer reach; J) outcome of pending and threatened 
litigation, arbitration, disputes, regulatory proceedings or 
investigations by authorities; K) expectations regarding restructurings, 
investments, capital structure optimization efforts, uses of proceeds 
from transactions, acquisitions and divestments and our ability to 
achieve the financial and operational targets set in connection with any 
such restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts, 
divestments and acquisitions, including our current cost savings 
program; L) expectations, plans or benefits related to future capital 
expenditures, reduction of support function costs, temporary incremental 
expenditures or other R&D expenditures to develop or rollout software 
and other new products, including 5G and increased digitalization; M) 
expectation regarding our customers' future capital expenditure 
constraints and our ability to satisfy customer concerns; and N) 
statements preceded by or including "believe", "expect", "expectations", 
"consistent", "deliver", "maintain", "strengthen", "target", "estimate", 
"plan", "intend", "assumption", "focus", "continue", "should", "will" or 
similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a 
number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, 
which could cause actual results to differ materially from such 
statements. These statements are based on management's best assumptions 
and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. These 
forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon our current 
expectations and views of future events and developments and are subject 
to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict because they 
relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the 
future. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause 
these differences include, but are not limited to: 1) our strategy is

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

06-11-20 0115ET

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
