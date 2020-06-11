Nokia Oyj : Corporation Marco Wirén Appointed Chief Financial Officer Of ; Kristian Pullola To Step Down

TIDMNOKIA
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
June 11, 2020 at 8:00 (CET +1)
Marco Wirén appointed Chief Financial Officer of Nokia; Kristian
Pullola to step down
Espoo, Finland -- Nokia has appointed Marco Wirén as CFO of the
company and member of the Group Leadership Team, replacing current CFO
Kristian Pullola. Wirén will join Nokia on September 1, 2020.
"I am pleased that Marco will be joining us to take the reins of Nokia
along with our future CEO, Pekka Lundmark," said Rajeev Suri, Nokia
President and CEO. "I initiated the succession planning with the
Board's support some time ago and, as Nokia's next CEO, Pekka led the
effort to its completion with the selection of Marco."
"Marco has deep financial and leadership experience, a sharp focus on
driving operational excellence, and a demonstrated record of success,"
said future CEO Lundmark. "He also brings an extensive background in
business-to-business and technology companies. I am looking forward to
working closely with him and am fully confident he will be a terrific
member of the Nokia team."
Wirén, who will be based at the company's headquarters in Espoo,
Finland, is currently President of Wärtsilä Energy and
Executive Vice President of Wärtsilä Group, a global leader in
smart technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy
markets. Wirén has held a number of CFO and other senior financial
roles, including CFO of Wärtsilä Group; CFO of SSAB Group, a
global specialized steel company; and CFO of Eltel Networks, a provider
of technical services to the electrical and telecommunications
industries.
"Nokia is one of the world's iconic global companies and I am excited to
be joining as the 5G era gets fully underway," said Wirén. "I have
deep respect for the company and its culture and look forward to helping
create value for shareholders and other stakeholders in the years to
come."
During his time at Wärtsilä, Wirén helped establish the
company as a leader in energy storage, streamlined the portfolio to
focus on primary value creation opportunities, improved cash performance,
strengthened investment decision-making and expanded use of robotics and
artificial intelligence. He also currently serves as Vice Board Chair
of Neste, a EUR28 billion market cap company that provides renewable
energy solutions. Wirén holds an M.Sc. in Business Administration
from the University of Uppsala.
Kristian Pullola, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since
January 2017, will step down as CFO and leave the Group Leadership Team
on August 31, 2020. He will remain with the company until around the
end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. During his time at Nokia,
Pullola played a key role in the transactions that transformed Nokia to
a global leader in telecommunications infrastructure, including the sale
of the Devices business to Microsoft and the acquisition of
Alcatel-Lucent. He also led company-level performance management
processes and helped reduce overall fixed costs substantially. Pullola
transformed the finance function into a process-led business partner
while enhancing productivity.
"Kristian has been with Nokia for 21 years, and I know he is looking
forward to the opportunity to pursue a new path," said Suri. "His
commitment, integrity and deep belief in Nokia and its values has served
as an example to all of us. I have worked closely with him in both good
times and bad, and could not have asked for a more dedicated,
intelligent colleague. All of Nokia owes him their thanks and he
certainly has mine."
"Serving at Nokia has been a true honor," said Pullola. "I am fully
committed to working with Marco on a smooth transition and am confident
that I leave Nokia on a path to continued future improvement. It has
been a great journey and one that I will always cherish."
About Marco Wirén
Born: 1966
Nationality: Swedish and Finnish
M.Sc. (Econ) in Business Administration, University of Uppsala, 1996
Primary professional experience
Wärtsilä Energy, President, and Wärtsilä Group,
Executive Vice President, 2018--
Wärtsilä Group, Executive Vice President and CFO, 2013--2018
SSAB, Executive Vice President and CFO, 2008--2013
SSAB, Vice President Business Control, 2007--2008
Eltel Networks, CFO and VP Business Development, 2002--2007
NCC, VP Business Development and Group Controller, 1995--2001
Positions of trust
Neste Corporation, Vice Chair, Board of Directors
