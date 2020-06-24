Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nokia Oyj : Corporation Pekka Lundmark To Start As -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 02:20am EDT
among other factors, which could reduce our ability to utilize deferred 
tax assets; 21) our ability to retain, motivate, develop and recruit 
appropriately skilled employees; 22) disruptions to our manufacturing, 
service creation, delivery, logistics and supply chain processes, and 
the risks related to our geographically-concentrated production sites; 
23) the impact of litigation, arbitration, agreement-related disputes or 
product liability allegations associated with our business; 24) our 
ability to re-establish investment grade rating or maintain our credit 
ratings; 25) our ability to achieve targeted benefits from, or 
successfully implement planned transactions, as well as the liabilities 
related thereto; 26) our involvement in joint ventures and 
jointly-managed companies; 27) the carrying amount of our goodwill may 
not be recoverable; 28) uncertainty related to the amount of dividends 
and equity return we are able to distribute to shareholders for each 
financial period; 29) pension costs, employee fund-related costs, and 
healthcare costs; 30) our ability to successfully complete and 
capitalize on our order backlogs and continue converting our sales 
pipeline into net sales; 31) risks related to undersea infrastructure; 
and 32) the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the global economy and 
financial markets as well as our customers, supply chain, product 
development, service delivery, other operations and our financial, tax, 
pension and other assets, as well as the risk factors specified in our 
2019 annual report on Form 20-F published on March 5, 2020 under 
"Operating and financial review and prospects-Risk factors" as 
supplemented by the form 6-K published on April 30, 2020 under the 
header "Risk Factors" and in our other filings or documents furnished 
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or 
unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proven to 
be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those 
in the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to 
publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a 
result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the 
extent legally required.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ -0.18% 16.9 Delayed Quote.-23.18%
NOKIA OYJ 0.76% 3.868 Delayed Quote.17.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOKIA OYJ
02:56aNew Nokia CEO Lundmark to take over a month earlier than planned
RE
02:20aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Pekka Lundmark To Start As -2-
DJ
02:20aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Pekka Lundmark To Start As President And Ceo Of On Augus..
DJ
02:05aPekka Lundmark to start as President and CEO of Nokia on August 1, 2020
GL
06/23U.S. offers Brazil funding to buy 5G gear from Huawei rivals - diplomat
RE
06/23NOKIA OYJ : Corporation Corporation - Managers' Transactions
DJ
06/23NOKIA OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions
AQ
06/23Nokia commercializes next-generation 5G Cloud RAN
GL
06/22Nokia selected by TOYOTA Production Engineering for 5G private wireless netwo..
GL
06/22NOKIA OYJ : must 'really significantly' reduce job cuts in France, finance minis..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 894 M 25 907 M 25 907 M
Net income 2020 584 M 661 M 661 M
Net cash 2020 1 822 M 2 061 M 2 061 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 0,79%
Capitalization 21 701 M 24 591 M 24 557 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 98 322
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,12 €
Last Close Price 3,87 €
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ17.35%24 591
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-5.84%190 679
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-22.77%40 488
ERICSSON AB5.54%32 746
ZTE CORPORATION12.55%25 493
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.48%24 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group