Nokia Oyj : Corporation Pekka Lundmark To Start As President And Ceo Of On August 1, 2020

TIDMNOKIA
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
June 24, 2020 at 09:05 (CEST +1)
Pekka Lundmark to start as President and CEO of Nokia on August 1, 2020
Espoo, Finland -- Pekka Lundmark will start his new role as President
and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia on August 1, 2020, one month
earlier than previously communicated. Rajeev Suri will leave his current
position on July 31, 2020 and continue to serve as an advisor to the
Nokia Board until January 1, 2021.
The earlier start date is due to Fortum having appointed a new CEO as of
July 1, 2020 and after a one-month transition period Pekka is available
to take over at Nokia.
About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a
comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and
licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to
innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader
in the development and deployment of 5G networks.
Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4
billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise
customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide.
Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live,
work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online
www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.
Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=5VZBQpfOWBzT2DanUke5Ab8fxF9DVC-uWuplhM2oaBLnrU4wehamVG82jR57UCUttoeBVtLW311CxYVdntXOb2OLD1fbJQOXTGJWnDtFMxY=
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations
RISKS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various
risks and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not
historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future
developments and include statements regarding: A) expectations, plans or
benefits related to our strategies, growth management and operational
key performance indicators; B) expectations, plans or benefits related
to future performance of our businesses and any expected future
dividends including timing and qualitative and quantitative thresholds
associated therewith; C) expectations and targets regarding financial
performance, cash generation, results, the timing of receivables,
operating expenses, taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, cost
savings, product cost reductions and competitiveness, as well as results
of operations including targeted synergies, better commercial management
and those results related to market share, prices, net sales, income and
margins; D) expectations, plans or benefits related to changes in
organizational and operational structure; E) expectations regarding
competition within our market, market developments, general economic
conditions and structural and legal change globally and in national and
regional markets, such as China; F) our ability to integrate acquired
businesses into our operations and achieve the targeted business plans
and benefits, including targeted benefits, synergies, cost savings and
efficiencies; G) expectations, plans or benefits related to any future
collaboration or to business collaboration agreements or patent license
agreements or arbitration awards, including income to be received under
any collaboration or partnership, agreement or award; H) timing of the
deliveries of our products and services, including our short term and
longer term expectations around the rollout of 5G, investment
requirements with such rollout, and our ability to capitalize on such
rollout; as well as the overall readiness of the 5G ecosystem; I)
expectations and targets regarding collaboration and partnering
arrangements, joint ventures or the creation of joint ventures, and the
related administrative, legal, regulatory and other conditions, as well
as our expected customer reach; J) outcome of pending and threatened
litigation, arbitration, disputes, regulatory proceedings or
investigations by authorities; K) expectations regarding restructurings,
investments, capital structure optimization efforts, uses of proceeds
from transactions, acquisitions and divestments and our ability to
achieve the financial and operational targets set in connection with any
such restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts,
divestments and acquisitions, including our current cost savings
program; L) expectations, plans or benefits related to future capital
expenditures, reduction of support function costs, temporary incremental
expenditures or other R&D expenditures to develop or rollout software
and other new products, including 5G and increased digitalization; M)
expectations regarding our customers' future capital expenditure
constraints and our ability to satisfy customer concerns; and N)
statements preceded by or including "believe", "expect", "expectations",
"consistent", "deliver", "maintain", "strengthen", "target", "estimate",
"plan", "intend", "assumption", "focus", "continue", "should", "will" or
similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control,
which could cause our actual results to differ materially from such
statements. These statements are based on management's best assumptions
and beliefs in light of the information currently available to them.
These forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon our
current expectations and views of future events and developments and are
subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict because
they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the
future. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause
these differences include, but are not limited to: 1) our strategy is
subject to various risks and uncertainties and we may be unable to
successfully implement our strategic plans, sustain or improve the
operational and financial performance of our business groups, correctly
identify or successfully pursue business opportunities or otherwise grow
our business; 2) general economic and market conditions, general public
health conditions (including its impact on our supply chains) and other
developments in the economies where we operate, including the timeline
for the deployment of 5G and our ability to successfully capitalize on
that deployment ; 3) competition and our ability to effectively and
profitably invest in existing and new high-quality products, services,
upgrades and technologies and bring them to market in a timely manner;
4) our dependence on the development of the industries in which we
operate, including the cyclicality and variability of the information
technology and telecommunications industries and our own R&D
capabilities and investments; 5) our dependence on a limited number of
customers and large multi-year agreements, as well as external events
impacting our customers including mergers and acquisitions; 6) our
ability to maintain our existing sources of intellectual
property-related revenue through our intellectual property, including
through licensing, establishing new sources of revenue and protecting
our intellectual property from infringement; 7) our ability to manage
and improve our financial and operating performance, cost savings,
competitiveness and synergies generally, expectations and timing around
our ability to recognize any net sales and our ability to implement
changes to our organizational and operational structure efficiently; 8)
our global business and exposure to regulatory, political or other
developments in various countries or regions, including emerging markets
and the associated risks in relation to tax matters and exchange
controls, among others; 9) our ability to achieve the anticipated
benefits, synergies, cost savings and efficiencies of acquisitions; 10)
exchange rate fluctuations, as well as hedging activities; 11) our
ability to successfully realize the expectations, plans or benefits
related to any future collaboration or business collaboration agreements
and patent license agreements or arbitration awards, including income to
be received under any collaboration, partnership, agreement or
arbitration award; 12) Nokia Technologies' ability to protect its IPR
and to maintain and establish new sources of patent, brand and
technology licensing income and IPR-related revenues, particularly in
the smartphone market, which may not materialize as planned, 13) our
dependence on IPR technologies, including those that we have developed
and those that are licensed to us, and the risk of associated
IPR-related legal claims, licensing costs and restrictions on use; 14)
our exposure to direct and indirect regulation, including economic or
trade policies, and the reliability of our governance, internal controls
and compliance processes to prevent regulatory penalties in our business
or in our joint ventures; 15) our reliance on third-party solutions for
data storage and service distribution, which expose us to risks relating
to security, regulation and cybersecurity breaches; 16) inefficiencies,
breaches, malfunctions or disruptions of information technology systems,
or our customers' security concerns; 17) our exposure to various legal
frameworks regulating corruption, fraud, trade policies, and other risk
areas, and the possibility of proceedings or investigations that result
in fines, penalties or sanctions; 18) adverse developments with respect
to customer financing or extended payment terms we provide to customers;
19) the potential complex tax issues, tax disputes and tax obligations
we may face in various jurisdictions, including the risk of obligations
to pay additional taxes; 20) our actual or anticipated performance,
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
06-24-20 0220ET