NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
Nokia Oyj : Corporation Pekka Lundmark To Start As President And Ceo Of On August 1, 2020

06/24/2020 | 02:20am EDT
TIDMNOKIA 
 
   Nokia Corporation 
 
   Stock Exchange Release 
 
   June 24, 2020 at 09:05 (CEST +1) 
 
   Pekka Lundmark to start as President and CEO of Nokia on August 1, 2020 
 
   Espoo, Finland -- Pekka Lundmark will start his new role as President 
and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia on August 1, 2020, one month 
earlier than previously communicated. Rajeev Suri will leave his current 
position on July 31, 2020 and continue to serve as an advisor to the 
Nokia Board until January 1, 2021. 
 
   The earlier start date is due to Fortum having appointed a new CEO as of 
July 1, 2020 and after a one-month transition period Pekka is available 
to take over at Nokia. 
 
   About Nokia 
 
   We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a 
comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and 
licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to 
innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader 
in the development and deployment of 5G networks. 
 
   Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 
billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise 
customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. 
Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, 
work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online 
www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia. 
 
   Media Enquiries: 
 
   Nokia 
 
   Communications 
 
   Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900 
 
   Email: press.services@nokia.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=5VZBQpfOWBzT2DanUke5Ab8fxF9DVC-uWuplhM2oaBLnrU4wehamVG82jR57UCUttoeBVtLW311CxYVdntXOb2OLD1fbJQOXTGJWnDtFMxY= 
 
 
   Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations 
 
   RISKS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 
 
   It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various 
risks and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not 
historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking 
statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future 
developments and include statements regarding: A) expectations, plans or 
benefits related to our strategies, growth management and operational 
key performance indicators; B) expectations, plans or benefits related 
to future performance of our businesses and any expected future 
dividends including timing and qualitative and quantitative thresholds 
associated therewith; C) expectations and targets regarding financial 
performance, cash generation, results, the timing of receivables, 
operating expenses, taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, cost 
savings, product cost reductions and competitiveness, as well as results 
of operations including targeted synergies, better commercial management 
and those results related to market share, prices, net sales, income and 
margins; D) expectations, plans or benefits related to changes in 
organizational and operational structure; E) expectations regarding 
competition within our market, market developments, general economic 
conditions and structural and legal change globally and in national and 
regional markets, such as China; F) our ability to integrate acquired 
businesses into our operations and achieve the targeted business plans 
and benefits, including targeted benefits, synergies, cost savings and 
efficiencies; G) expectations, plans or benefits related to any future 
collaboration or to business collaboration agreements or patent license 
agreements or arbitration awards, including income to be received under 
any collaboration or partnership, agreement or award; H) timing of the 
deliveries of our products and services, including our short term and 
longer term expectations around the rollout of 5G, investment 
requirements with such rollout, and our ability to capitalize on such 
rollout; as well as the overall readiness of the 5G ecosystem; I) 
expectations and targets regarding collaboration and partnering 
arrangements, joint ventures or the creation of joint ventures, and the 
related administrative, legal, regulatory and other conditions, as well 
as our expected customer reach; J) outcome of pending and threatened 
litigation, arbitration, disputes, regulatory proceedings or 
investigations by authorities; K) expectations regarding restructurings, 
investments, capital structure optimization efforts, uses of proceeds 
from transactions, acquisitions and divestments and our ability to 
achieve the financial and operational targets set in connection with any 
such restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts, 
divestments and acquisitions, including our current cost savings 
program; L) expectations, plans or benefits related to future capital 
expenditures, reduction of support function costs, temporary incremental 
expenditures or other R&D expenditures to develop or rollout software 
and other new products, including 5G and increased digitalization; M) 
expectations regarding our customers' future capital expenditure 
constraints and our ability to satisfy customer concerns; and N) 
statements preceded by or including "believe", "expect", "expectations", 
"consistent", "deliver", "maintain", "strengthen", "target", "estimate", 
"plan", "intend", "assumption", "focus", "continue", "should", "will" or 
similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a 
number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, 
which could cause our actual results to differ materially from such 
statements. These statements are based on management's best assumptions 
and beliefs in light of the information currently available to them. 
These forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon our 
current expectations and views of future events and developments and are 
subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict because 
they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the 
future. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause 
these differences include, but are not limited to: 1) our strategy is 
subject to various risks and uncertainties and we may be unable to 
successfully implement our strategic plans, sustain or improve the 
operational and financial performance of our business groups, correctly 
identify or successfully pursue business opportunities or otherwise grow 
our business; 2) general economic and market conditions, general public 
health conditions (including its impact on our supply chains) and other 
developments in the economies where we operate, including the timeline 
for the deployment of 5G and our ability to successfully capitalize on 
that deployment ; 3) competition and our ability to effectively and 
profitably invest in existing and new high-quality products, services, 
upgrades and technologies and bring them to market in a timely manner; 
4) our dependence on the development of the industries in which we 
operate, including the cyclicality and variability of the information 
technology and telecommunications industries and our own R&D 
capabilities and investments; 5) our dependence on a limited number of 
customers and large multi-year agreements, as well as external events 
impacting our customers including mergers and acquisitions; 6) our 
ability to maintain our existing sources of intellectual 
property-related revenue through our intellectual property, including 
through licensing, establishing new sources of revenue and protecting 
our intellectual property from infringement; 7) our ability to manage 
and improve our financial and operating performance, cost savings, 
competitiveness and synergies generally, expectations and timing around 
our ability to recognize any net sales and our ability to implement 
changes to our organizational and operational structure efficiently; 8) 
our global business and exposure to regulatory, political or other 
developments in various countries or regions, including emerging markets 
and the associated risks in relation to tax matters and exchange 
controls, among others; 9) our ability to achieve the anticipated 
benefits, synergies, cost savings and efficiencies of acquisitions; 10) 
exchange rate fluctuations, as well as hedging activities; 11) our 
ability to successfully realize the expectations, plans or benefits 
related to any future collaboration or business collaboration agreements 
and patent license agreements or arbitration awards, including income to 
be received under any collaboration, partnership, agreement or 
arbitration award; 12) Nokia Technologies' ability to protect its IPR 
and to maintain and establish new sources of patent, brand and 
technology licensing income and IPR-related revenues, particularly in 
the smartphone market, which may not materialize as planned, 13) our 
dependence on IPR technologies, including those that we have developed 
and those that are licensed to us, and the risk of associated 
IPR-related legal claims, licensing costs and restrictions on use; 14) 
our exposure to direct and indirect regulation, including economic or 
trade policies, and the reliability of our governance, internal controls 
and compliance processes to prevent regulatory penalties in our business 
or in our joint ventures; 15) our reliance on third-party solutions for 
data storage and service distribution, which expose us to risks relating 
to security, regulation and cybersecurity breaches; 16) inefficiencies, 
breaches, malfunctions or disruptions of information technology systems, 
or our customers' security concerns; 17) our exposure to various legal 
frameworks regulating corruption, fraud, trade policies, and other risk 
areas, and the possibility of proceedings or investigations that result 
in fines, penalties or sanctions; 18) adverse developments with respect 
to customer financing or extended payment terms we provide to customers; 
19) the potential complex tax issues, tax disputes and tax obligations 
we may face in various jurisdictions, including the risk of obligations 
to pay additional taxes; 20) our actual or anticipated performance,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-20 0220ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ -0.18% 16.9 Delayed Quote.-23.18%
NOKIA OYJ 0.76% 3.868 Delayed Quote.17.35%
